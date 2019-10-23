The Lodi High boys water polo team posted a 24-7 win over Tracy in a Tri-City Athletic League game at the Bulldogs’ swimming pool on Wednesday.
Victor Plunkett had 10 goals for Lodi (6-3 in the TCAL, 16-10), Eli Kim and Seth Hillstrom had three goals each. Braden Endter, Ashton DeVries and Jack Isola had two goals each, and Jackson McDonald and Dane Cranston each had one goal.
Lodi goalkeeper Sam Meyers had eight blocks and four steals. The Flames will host Tokay on Tuesday, at Tokay’s pool.
Varsity girls
Lodi 16, Tracy 4
Hannah Wilson and Elisa Grim each had five goals for Lodi in Wednesday’s match. Aiyana Evans had two, while Flame teammates Lily Kim, Liz Decko, Avery Hillstrom and Madison Rishwain each had one.
Junior varsity girls
Tracy 11, Lodi 6
Jenna Bigalow and Shelby Richardson each had two goals for Lodi, Elora Parises Caroline Richison each had one. Goalie Abigail Rusch had six saves and three steals.
VOLLEYBALL
Junior varsity
Tokay 2, Lodi 0
Kim Mercardo had five kills and 15 digs as the Tigers defeated their cross-town rival 25-21, 25-20. Dilpreet Brar added four kills and two aces, and Darianna Guidi had 32 digs and two aces.
Lodi’s freshman team won 26-24, 25-17.
FOOTBALL
Freshmen
St. Mary’s 40, Tokay 0
Sahil Khan had seven tackles and Matthew Gabriel-Vasquez had five tackles for Tokay (0-3 in the TCAL, 0-9) in Wednesday’s game against the Rams.