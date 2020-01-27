The Lodi High girls basketball team scored its second straight Tri-City Athletic League victory with Monday’s 48-34 win over Tracy at home.
Ashlee Toy led the Flames with 10 points, Savannah Head and Aiyana Evans added 9 each, Annette Vasquez had 8, Reese Hohenthaner had 6, KayLeigh Coberly had 4 and Angie Fugazi had 2.
The Flames improved to 3-3 in league play.
Junior varsity
Tracy 56, Lodi 29
Vivianna Fugazi led the Flames with 13 points, and Ashley Cunningham had 8.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Tracy 62, Lodi 46
Isaac Bishop scored 19 points to lead the Flames in Monday’s loss, along with 12 from Logan Stout, 5 from Max Graves-Weil, 2 each from Julius LAtteri, Stephanos Pappas, Nathan Shoup and Ethan Bronson, and 1 each from Vinny Montgomery and Hayden Hildenbrand.
St. Mary’s 63, Tokay 44
The Tigers dropped to 0-7 in TCAL play and 3-21 overall with Monday’s loss, with three players — Gurveer Badyal, Dallah El Kheidi and Uriel Penaflor — leading Tokay in scoring with 8 points each.
Ryker Henner added 7 points and 8 rebounds, Nick Merrill had 6 points and 9 boards, Aiyaz Meir had 5 points and 3 assists and Cylas Riley had 2 points.
Junior varsity
Lodi 47, Tokay 38
Dylan Scott led the Flames with 12 points in Friday’s victory, along with 8 from Tony Rivera, 7 from Madden Luiz, 6 each from Adan Alvarez and Mason Stout, 4 from Kevin Dondero, 3 from Timmy Copeland and 1 from Angel Landa.
The Flames dropped Monday’s game against Tracy, 44-35, with 9 points from Rivera, 7 from Hayden Moreno, 6 from Scott, 4 from Steven Whiting, 3 from Dondero and 2 each from Alvarez, Stout and Landa.
Freshmen
Lodi 41, Tracy 37
Brayden Stout led the Flames with 17 points in Monday’s victory, along with 7 from Isaac Maldanado, 4 each from Connor Davis, Chevy Martinez and Matthew Schiess, 3 from Conner Moreno and 2 from Zachary Stephens.
WRESTLING
Varsity
Pitman Rumble
Lodi had a division winner and two other placers in Turlock on Saturday.
Sean Carpenter won the heavyweight division, Christian Zamora placed third at 172, and Felipe DeMatos was third at 222.