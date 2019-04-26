Logan Stout remained calm and cool on the mound.
His Lodi High baseball teammates unleashed a barrage of offensive fire power. Those two areas combined to break free from a close Tri-City Athletic League game against West at Zupo Field on Friday. The led to Lodi posting a 12-2 win over the Wolf Pack. The game was called after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The sweep over West gives Lodi (8-1 in the TCAL, 18-4) a two-game lead in the TCAL over St. Mary’s and Tracy, each of whom are 6-3 in league.
In the top of the fourth inning, Lodi led 4-2. But West (2-7 in the TCAL, 7-10) had runners on second and first bases, thanks to a single and walk.
Stout, who started the game on the mound, and Lodi coach Hobie Schultz had a discussion after the walk and one out.
“I just went out there to break things up,” Schultz said. “I didn’t have a whole lot to say about pitching. I said a few things that I don’t want to disclose, but just go out and talk to him and kind of relax him. He didn’t have his best stuff today, but he grinded through it and he got the win.”
Whatever was said on the bump seemed to have worked for Stout and the Flames. The next West batter struck out looking and a fly ball to the outfield got Lodi out of the inning.
Then the Flames used a combination of hits, walks and hit batters to score eight runs for what led to be the final score in the bottom of the fourth.
There were 12 Lodi batters who went to the plate in the fourth. Mason Osborne was the lucky Flame who scored twice in the inning; hit by a pitch as the first batter and scored, then walked and scored again on Colton Smithhart’s single to right field. Smithhart’s hit also drove in Trevor Jackson, who doubled earlier with two strikes against him and two outs.
“It was team ball, like we always do,” Stout said. “Everyone was on it.”
In between Osborne scoring the first and final runs, the Flames had a double by Jonathan Charboneau and single from Angelo Zazzarino. Lodi also took advantage of walks to Omar Plascencia, Jeffery Werder and Osborne, plus another hit batter in Fidel Ulloa. All of that led to the 12-2 score.
“These guys stick with it; from first pitch to last pitch,” Schultz said. “We had guys come up in big spots today that got the big hits, and it’s not always the same guy.”
Stout and the Flames were on the field for less than five minutes to record the final three outs of the game. Two ground outs and a strike out in between sealed the game.
“These guys are feeling comfortable, having fun,” Schultz said.
West led 2-1 entering the bottom of the second inning. But Lodi used three hits that included a bases-loaded double from Smithhart (2-for-4 with five RBIs). Werder (single), Ulloa (walk) and Niko Cabrera (single) were on the bases at the time of Smithhart’s hit. That led to the 4-2 score.
The Wolf Pack took their 2-1 lead in the top of the second when Kyle Alexander reached first base on a Lodi infield throwing error that sent him to second base, stole third and scored on a double-steal; David Neal Hickman was on first but moved to second on the steal.
“We didn’t look past them,” Stout said. “Nothing was going our way. But things changed.
Stout tied the game at 1-1 in the bottom of the first inning on a solo home run the cleared the fence in left field. West held a short-lived 1-0 lead when leadoff batter David Palomba singled to center field, moved to second base on a passed ball and scored on Jesse Gonsalves’ single.
“I wasn’t happy with the way things started,” Schultz said.
Lodi finished with 10 hits in the game.
West only had four. Stout struck out five West batters and allowed only four walks.
Lodi returns to Zupo Field on Monday, hosting Tracy in a best-of-three series. The second game will be played on the Bulldogs’ diamond on Wednesday, and Lodi hosting the final game next Friday.
“We have to be up for every game,” Schultz said.
