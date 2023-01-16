The Lodi High boys basketball team took down Tracy 79-61 in Tri-City Athletic League play on Friday, with Asher Schroeder scoring 21 points to lead the way.
Brayden Stout added 16 points, Matt Schiess had 11, Conner Davis had 8, Nathan Morse had 6, Matt Shinn had 5, Conner Moreno and Cole Smalley had 4 points each, and Jacob Bechthold and Conner Overbo had 2 points each.
Lodi (8-12, 2-2 TCAL) will play at St. Mary’s on Wednesday.
Varsity boys: St. Mary’s 72, Tokay 37
The Tigers didn’t fare as well on Friday, falling big to the Rams. Tokay (2-13, 1-4 TCAL) will host Bear Creek in a non-league game today.
Varsity girls: Tracy 34, Lodi 32
The Flames lost a close one on Friday, falling to 8-12 overall and 1-2 in TCAL play.
Zoe Aitken and Norah Mayer each scored 10 points for Lodi, along with 5 from Kiah Aitken, and 2 each from Merry Ferry, Malia Uhrich and Isabel Humphrey.
Varsity boys: Liberty Ranch 68, Galt 30
The Hawks got their first victory in Sierra Valley Conference play with Friday’s victory over cross-town rival Galt. The Warriors remained winless in league play, falling to 2-17 overall.
Brock Jedlicka led the Warriors with 12 points, along with 9 from Wilson Garcia, 4 from Zavion Mitchell, 3 from Jayden Hunter, and 2 from Carson Cagle.
Galt will play at Rosemont today, while Liberty Ranch will be at El Dorado.
Varsity girls: Liberty Ranch 49, Galt 25
The Hawks stayed perfect in SVC play with Friday’s victory, improving to 15-2 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
Haley Smith led Liberty Ranch with 16 points and 13 rebounds, Skylar Jordet had 10 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks and 4 assists, Sophie Felix had 6 points, Vanessa Cuevas had 5 points and 10 rebounds, Sierra Dunnagan had 5 points and 4 boards, Summer McCoy had 3 points, Carlie McCormick had 2 points and 5 rebounds, and Kendall Duryee had 2 points.
Liberty Ranch will host El Dorado today, while Galt (3-10, 1-2) will host Rosemont.
Varsity boys: Millennium 59, Elliot Christian 56
The Eagles and the Falcons went neck and neck in Friday’s game before Millennium finished things off. Roman Castro led the Eagles with 24 points and added 6 blocks and 6 rebounds, Jeremy Nielsen had 15 points, 5 assists and 5 steals, Jeremiah Carter had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 3 steals, and Elliot Burton had 5 points, 5 rebounds and 4 steals.
Elliot hosts Stone Ridge Christian today.
Varsity girls: Millennium 49, Elliot Christian 35
The Eagles dropped to 1-1 in league play, and 8-4 overall, with Friday’s loss. Elliot hosts Stone Ridge Christian today.
JV girls: Lodi 27, Tracy 23
Sienna Aitken and Keily Ramires each scored 8 points to lead the Flames to victory on Friday, along with 5 from Kylie Blum, 3 each from Jocelyn Alvarez and Jasmine Adkins, and a key rebound from Tatum Brown to help seal the game with 5 seconds left.
JV boys: Lodi 73, Tracy 37
Giuseppe Guidi led the Flames with 23 points in Friday’s victory, along with 12 from Ryan Marini, 8 from Sean Tetz, 7 each from Drew Tetz, Jens Bennitt and Noah Rivera, and 3 each from Ricky O’Boyle, Alex Sauseda and Jack Latteri.
Earlier last week, Lincoln beat Lodi 60-55, with Rivera and Sean Tetz leading the Flames with 19 points each, 7 points from Guidi, 6 points from Drew Tetz, and 4 from Marini.
JV boys: St. Mary’s 53, Tokay 41
The Tigers dropped Friday’s game to fall to 7-9, 1-4 in the TCAL.
WRESTLING
Varsity boys: Tim Brown Memorial
The Tokay High boys wrestling team placed 17th out of 68 teams at the Tim Brown Memorial Tournament in Sacramento over the weekend, with two wrestlers placing in the top eight.
In the 172-pound division, Richard Mendonca went 6-2 to place seventh, and at 128, Kain Canicosa went 4-3 to place eighth.
Lodi High had a number of wrestlers compete as well, with only Carter Simpson winning more than one match to go 2-2 in the 136-pound bracket.
Drew Luiz (110), Dominic Zazzarino (124), Colin Grant (149), Drew Wood (174), Zach Kessler (186) and Andrew Tate (199) each scored one victory for the Flames.
Varsity girls: Lady Grizzly Classic
Lodi High had two medalists at the Lady Grizzly Classic in San Lorenzo, with Elora Parises going 2-1 to take runne-rup in the 170-pound division and Azaria Biegler going 4-1 for fourth place at 126.
Jayda Van Steenberge went 4-1 at 131, Emily Ruiz went 3-2 at 131, Jocelyn Shelley went 2-1 at 118, Scarlet Castaneda went 2-2 at 121, and Stacie DeLaRosa went 2-2 at 170.
SOCCER
Varsity boys: Tracy 1, Lodi 0
The Flames were shut out on Friday to fall to 0-2 in TCAL play, and 3-5-2 overall. Lodi will host West on Wednesday.
