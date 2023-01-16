The Lodi High boys basketball team took down Tracy 79-61 in Tri-City Athletic League play on Friday, with Asher Schroeder scoring 21 points to lead the way.

Brayden Stout added 16 points, Matt Schiess had 11, Conner Davis had 8, Nathan Morse had 6, Matt Shinn had 5, Conner Moreno and Cole Smalley had 4 points each, and Jacob Bechthold and Conner Overbo had 2 points each.