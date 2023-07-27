New Galt football coach Jason Burgin ready to ground and pound in his first season at the helm

New Galt coach Jason Burgin at Warriors Stadium in Galt on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

With the football season opener three weeks away, new Galt High head coach Jason Burgin and his team have been putting in work.

Burgin was hired for the varsity position in March to replace Merv Brookins, who stepped down after one year at the helm.