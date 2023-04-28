The Lodi and Tokay track and field teams competed against each other in the final dual meet of the season, with Lodi coming away with the victory in both the boys and girls competitions.

In the varsity boys competition, Lodi won 90-44. Three Lodi athletes and one Tokay athlete took first place in two events — for Lodi, Mark Adkins won both the hurdle events, taking the 110-meter hurdles in 17.15 seconds and the 300 hurdles at 42.89, Stephn Holbo won the shot put (42 feet, 2 inches) and the discus (141-7), and Maceo McDowell won the high jump (6-2) and the long jump (21-2.25). For Tokay, Joshua Young won the 400 (53.99) and the 1,600 (4:44.67).

