The Lodi and Tokay track and field teams competed against each other in the final dual meet of the season, with Lodi coming away with the victory in both the boys and girls competitions.
In the varsity boys competition, Lodi won 90-44. Three Lodi athletes and one Tokay athlete took first place in two events — for Lodi, Mark Adkins won both the hurdle events, taking the 110-meter hurdles in 17.15 seconds and the 300 hurdles at 42.89, Stephn Holbo won the shot put (42 feet, 2 inches) and the discus (141-7), and Maceo McDowell won the high jump (6-2) and the long jump (21-2.25). For Tokay, Joshua Young won the 400 (53.99) and the 1,600 (4:44.67).
Other winners for Lodi included Kaiden Merryman in the 100 (11.16), Nick Gauna in the 200 (23.31), charles Starr in the 800 (2:11.94), Alex Mendoza in the 3,200 (10:51.34), Nick Isaiah Gaona in the pole vault (13-0), and the 4-by-100 relay team (44.25). For Tokay, the 4-by-400 relay team won at 3:43.74, and Marcelino Ruiz won the triple jump at 40-1.25.
Lodi won the varsity girls event 101-37, led by Talisa Heinitz, who won three events — the 100 at 13.31, the long jump at 16-1 and the triple jump at 33-8.
Lodi’s Kaitlyn Harper won two events in the 200 (28.15) and the 400 (1:04.14), as did teammate Amelia Gonzalez in the 100 hurdles (17.62) and 300 hurdles (52.58).
Lodi added wins from Laena Burke in the 800 (2:33.28), Kiah Aitken in the 3,200 (12:09.14), Grace Duenas in the shot put (31-3), Julia Rocha in the high jump (4-6) and Karis Mann in the pole vault (9-0). Lodi also won both relays, taking the 4-by-100 at 52.58 and the 4-by-400 at 4:55.31.
Tokay had winners in Emma Schackelford in the 1,600 (6:28.17) and Kayleen Tuavao in the discus (112-9).
Lodi won the JV boys, 68-58, and the JV girls, 83-37.
JV boys winners for Lodi included VictorManuel Hernandez in the 100 (12.16) and the discus (110-2), Michael Pelaez in the 400 (57.71), Vincenzo Milligan in the 800 (2:20.47), Jace Liddicoat in the 110 hurdles (18.58), Ethan Slish in the 300 hurdles (46.56), Aaron Wolff in the shot put (40-5.5) and Douglas Haywood in the triple jump (32-1). Winners for Tokay included Jacob Norman in the 200 (25.50), Josiah Garcia in the 1,600 (5:02.29), Daniel Barajaz in the 3,200 (11:48.94), Simon Kolber in the pole vault (11-0) and Julian Coronado in the long jump (17-4.75).
JV girls winners for Lodi included Amelia Johnson in the 1,600 (6:01.97) and the 3,200 (13:56.53), Keily Ramirez in the 300 hurdles (52.70) and the pole vault (9-0), Sophie Sloan in the 100 (13.98), Cassandra Maldonado in the 400 (1:20.79), Ella Viramontes in the 800 (2:57.62), Nayelie Vargas-Corona in the shot put (23-1.5) and Keara Shoup in the high jump (4-2). JV winners for Tokay included Jezel Urena in the 200 (29.15), Katelyn Harris in the 100 hurdles (19.50) and Rasbhani Brar in the long jump (11-9.5).
Up next for both teams is the Tri-City Athletic League Championships next Wednesday and Friday at Tokay High.
