Two infield errors gave the Lodi High softball hope in the bottom of the seventh inning against Lincoln.
But the visiting Trojans, who trailed through most of the game, hung on to beat Lodi 5-3 in a Tri-City Athletic League contest at the Lodi Softball Complex on a very warm Monday afternoon.
Despite the loss, Lodi (6-5 in the TCAL, 9-5) wins this year’s best-of-three series against Lincoln (5-6 in the TCAL, 9-8); the Flames beat the Trojans 13-2 on April 18 and 13-5 on March 14. The first two games were played at the Trojans’ field.
“I don’t know if was the last few games we won and came in thinking we were going to do the same thing,” said Lodi coach Michelle Souza. “Honestly, I’m a little baffled today.”
Both teams are still in contention one of the league’s four playoff berths.
Lincoln recorded two outs on a grounder and fly out in the infield to move it closer toward victory. But Lodi put a halt to the Trojans’ celebration temporary when leadoff hitter Andrea Lira reached first base on a Lincoln infield fielding error.
Another Trojan infield fielding error led to the Lodi’s Ashlee Toy reaching first base and moved Lira to second. But a deep fly ball to center field recorded the final out and victory for the Trojans.
Lodi added its final run of the game in the bottom of the sixth inning. Johnna Schroeder (3-for-5) beat out an infield single; a slow roller to Lincoln pitcher Peja Goold. Schroeder moved to second base when Danielle Pfennig walked, then to third on a passed ball. Haley Price drove in Schroeder on a bouncing single into left field to make it 5-3.
Lincoln, which only had seven hits in the game, scored four of its runs in the top of the sixth inning for a 5-2 advantage. The Trojans took advantage of three hits, which included triples from Marissa Ramirez and Abbie Yanko, plus a single from Jillian Hayes. Ramirez smacked two triples in the game; the first one came in the top of the fourth inning.
“You get a couple of hits and opportunities,” said Souza of the Trojans’ runs. “It happened to Lincoln today. So hats off to them for coming in like that. I wish we could’ve finished just like that.”
Shelby Katzakian singled and scored on Price’s single, which also went to left field, in the bottom of the fifth inning. That run broke a 1-1 tie became a Lodi 2-1 lead.
Lodi and Lincoln each scored in the third inning. In the top of the inning, Ramirez smacked her first triple, a deep shot to left field that went all the way to the fence. Ramirez (2-for-3) crossed home plate on Elle Peterson’s single, which also went to left field.
Schroeder, who had one-fourth of the Flames’ hits at 11, singled to left field to lead off the bottom of the third. After Pfennig flew out, Katzakian (2-for-3 with an RBI) and Kayleigh Coberly had back-to-back singles, with Coberly’s hit driving in Schroeder to tie the game.
Each team went with two pitchers in the circle. Lincoln started with Merrissa Olmos, who went 4 2/3 innings and finished with Goold. Lodi had Toy, who went six innings, struck out five and gave up six hits. Pfennig tossed the final inning.
“The game went by fast, as you saw,” said Souza, whose batters and Trojan hitters went down 1-2-3 in the first two innings of the game. “It was a pitcher’s duel for awhile.”
Souza feels Monday’s loss should serve as a wake-up call for her Flames if they want to better position themselves for a higher seed in the final league standings to earning a playoff berth.
“It’s a little hurtful, but four more games to come back and do what we do best, and that’s hit the ball,” Souza said. “We’re still in it.”
