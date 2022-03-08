The Hawks’ playoff run finally came to an end on Tuesday, a trip to the state championship game just out of their reach.
The third-seeded Liberty Ranch boys basketball team fell short of a NorCal Regional Division IV title, falling 42-38 to No. 4 Justin-Siena out of Napa. It’s the farthest Liberty Ranch has advanced in the postseason.
“It hasn’t happened before here at Liberty Ranch, and that’s crazy,” said Hawks point guard Drew Fischer. “My goal as a senior was to win sections because we hadn’t yet. Being able to get this far is incredible. No one ever complained, ever, we all just embraced it. We love being around each other, and this is my favorite team of all time.”
Liberty Ranch, the Sac-Joaquin Section D4 champion, stumbled out of the starting block, struggling to get into the paint against a Justin-Siena team that had a few inches on the Hawks across the board — and long arms to go with it. Early in the second quarter, Justin-Siena held a 20-8 lead as the other phase of the offense, the long-distance shooting, sputtered.
“They just clog the paint, and we tried to do as much as we could,” said Liberty Ranch coach Brian Chavez. “If we would have shot just a little bit better that would have opened up the paint a little bit, but we stuck to what we practiced, and just the shots didn’t fall.”
It didn’t help that Liberty Ranch’s tallest player (and a big difference-maker), Cody Smith, missed the game after suffering a fracture in his hand during Saturday’s NorCal semifinals.
“Obviously having Cody would have helped a lot, playing a tall team, but it’s the playoffs. You can’t really complain, it’s gotta be next man up,” Fischer said. “That’s what it was for us, Troy (Jackson) came in and Ben Herrera did, they did a great job. I think we did everything we could to keep ourselves in the game. I’m really proud of the whole group effort.”
The Hawks (29-6) battled back, going on a 10-2 run to close out the half and go into the locker room down 22-18. Liberty Ranch argued for a goaltending call on a Fischer layup at the buzzer, but were not successful.
The second half started with a bang, with Fischer and Justin-Siena’s Vincent Jackson colliding heads while going for a pass. Fischer returned to the floor a play later, and Jackson later entered the game with a bandage on his right eyebrow.
In the meantime, Liberty Ranch rallied, tying the game on buckets by Logan McCreery and Fischer, and took a 29-26 lead near the end of the third quarter on a Nathan Nelson 3-pointer. But Justin-Siena tied it back up with three free throws from Asher Cleary, and the teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 29.
That’s when Justin-Siena (21-11) found another gear, running through screens on defense and driving to the rim on offense, to take the lead and push it to 40-31 with about 4:15 remaining.
While the teams had stayed about even on the boards, the taller Braves made the difference during this run, and finished with a 31-23 rebound advantage.
Chavez was proud of his players for keeping Justin-Siena to such a low score.
“You don’t have a lot of time to prepare for these games, and that’s what we focused on, we keyed on certain guys,” Chavez said. “They have a very talented group of players. We had a very specific game plan and our kids fought, and they did everything they were supposed to do, I mean, we make a few more shots and it’s a different result.”
Liberty Ranch battled back, closing to within 3 on a Nelson 3-pointer to make it 41-38, but the Hawks weren’t able to get any more through the net across the final minute and a half.
Fischer led all scorers with 18 points, while Nelson drained three 3-pointers for 9 points. Other scorers for Liberty Ranch were Yousef Diab with 5, Benjamin Herrera with 4 and McCreery with 1. For Justin-Siena, Travis Hightower and Ma’el Blunt each scored 11, Jackson had 10, and Jaden Washington and Asher Cleary each scored 5.
Justin-Siena will face Scripps Ranch (25-11) out of San Diego. The SoCal second seed defeated Valley Torah 68-54 in the SoCal final. The D4 state championship will be played Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.