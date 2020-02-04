Alexia Garcia got the ball rolling for Tokay.
Hannah Hauschildt topped off the scoring for the Tigers.
In between, Lodi had one of its best efforts in a Tri-City Athletic League girls soccer game against rival Tokay at Hubbard Field on Tuesday. But Tokay, in the hunt for the league’s final playoff spot, recorded a 2-0 win over the Flames, who remain winless this season.
The game was scoreless until the 13th minute, when Garcia, a senior forward, found a loose ball inside the box and fired a shot that just got past Lodi goalie Reese Odell at the north end of field to give Tokay a 1-0 lead.
“I think Alexia is doing a fine job this year,” said Tokay coach Sam Gonzalez of Garcia, who had seven goals entering Tuesday’s game. “Alexia is doing what she’s supposed to be doing.”
For the rest of the half, Lodi kept Tokay in check. Lodi players CeCe Chinchiolo, Jordan Meyers, Noelle Mason-Hohenthaner, Georgia Kelley, Gillian Donley, Shelby Yarbrough and Madison Howell played solid defense while keeping Tokay from getting back to the net until the end of the game.
“I thought we played a pretty good game,” said Lodi coach Tim Stutz. “They come to practice and they still want to learn. It’s a project. It’s a process.”
To start the second half, Tokay (5-3 in the TCAL, 7-8) had two chances to put the game out of the reach. Forwards Annika Hauschildt and Lauren Frisk each had a shot on goal in the 43rd minute, But Odell came up with the saves at the south end of the field.
In the 63rd minute, Frisk passed to Garcia who spotted Haylei Johnson, a defender, to her left. Johnson had a good look, but Odell scooped up the ball at the left corner of the net and put the ball back into play.
“We knew that in order to beat this team, we'd have to keep the ball in our possession,” Gonzalez said. “We have to be in tight spaces, but find that person who’s there and go from there, which we did.”
The only shot on goal for Lodi (0-8 in the TCAL, 0-11-1) came in the 73rd minute when Jolie Pitto took a give-and-go from Kelley deep in the box and sent a shot toward the far post. However, Tokay goalie Madison Covey-Taylor came up with a diving save to keep the Flames off the scoreboard.
“That’s been our problem all season,” Stutz said. “We’re just really young. At one point we had two seniors on the night, three at the most? (Georgia, striker Andrea Becerra and fullback Cameille Quinones.)
Another Tokay defender, Cynthia Jimenez, who is one of the team captains, took a free kick in the 76th minute. The ball sailed over a wall of Lodi and Tokay players but Odell came up with another splendid save.
Tokay scored its final goal on a penalty kick. In the 78th minute, Hannah Hauschildt took the shot, as Odell dove for the ball. But Hauschildt was able to place the ball the opposite direction of Odell, finding the corner of the net to give Tokay a 2-0 lead.
The final two minutes led to a three yellow cards; two on Tokay players and one on Lodi.
The win helps Tokay in the hunt to earn the league’s third playoff spot. Lincoln (4-3-1 in the TCAL, 16-4-1) took on St. Mary’s on Tuesday, and St. Mary’s came away with a 2-0 win. Tokay and Lincoln will play each other again on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Hubbard Field.
“Everything is in the air,” Gonzalez said. “It’s either going to be us or Lincoln. Who’s going to want it more?”
