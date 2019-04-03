Bailey Correia had a great day at the plate for Elliot Christian High softball team, which posted a 20-1 win over Venture Academy in a Central California Athletic Alliance game on Wednesday.
Correia, a senior shortstop, went 5-for-5 that included two home runs, a triple and five RBIs for Elliot (1-1 in the CCAA, 2-1). Katie Peterson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs, while Eagle teammates Kylie Riddle and Sydney Johnson each had two hits. Sammie Tucker, Jayden Pirttikin and Maddie Hale each had one hit.
In the circle, Tucker went five innings, gave up two hits and struck out nine.
Elliot has outscored its opponents by a combined 54-6 in three games this season.
Junior varsity
Tracy 16, Lodi 0
Kendall Robbins had the only hit for Lodi (2-3 in the Tri-City Athletic League, 2-6) in Wednesday’s game.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Tracy 5, Tokay 1
Cade Campbell, along with teammates Logan Drummond, Kolton Fernandez and Josh Anderson, each had a hit for Tokay (0-2 in the TCAL, 1-14) in Wednesday’s road game.
Junior varsity
Lincoln 5, Lodi 1
Billy Machado, plus Lodi teammates Tyler Meehleis and Domenic Demski, each had a hit in Wednesday’s TCAL loss.
GOLF
Boys
Lodi 227, West 328
Ethan Korock fired a 36 for Lodi (3-0 in the TCAL, 7-0) in Wednesday’s match at the Woodbridge Lake Course, par 37. Jack LeBaron followed at 38, Ryan Streily 44, Ben Ky 48 and Blake Paustenbach 61.
BADMINTON
Girls
Lodi 4, St. Mary’s 1
Victoria Song, Shelby Yarbrough and Henrietta Ellison won their singles matches for Lodi. In the doubles, Karli Aki/Ellie Van Tassel won their match in two sets, and Patricia Coffaro/Calista Morita lost in three sets.
Boys
St. Mary’s 3, Lodi 2
Brendon Duran/Hunter Talamantez, Lodi’s No. 1 doubles team, and the No. 2 squad of Jesse Pilcher/Bruce Farlee each won their matches in two and three sets respectively.