Lodi High’s boys and girls track teams won the team standings at the Grape Games, an early-season high school meet at Tokay’s new stadium on Saturday.
Lodi’s boys scored 85.5 points to second-place Kimball’s 77, and Lodi’s girls team swamped the competition, with 97 points to second-place Tracy’s 37. Tokay placed sixth in the girls competition with 22.5 points, and ninth in the boys with nine points.
The Flames won four individual events in the boys, and another four in the girls competitions. On the boys side, Samuel Wright nailed a 16-foot, 4-inch pole vault, a mark with automatically qualifies him to the CIF State Championships in June. Larry McDowell added a first-place finished in the shot put at 43-11, Nathan Shoup hit 5-11 for the top marks in the high jump, and Darrius Hart was the top long-jumper at 21-7. Others in the top three included Hart in the triple jump (second at 41-1) and the high jump (third at 5-11), McDowell in the discus (second at 109-11), Kent Powell in the shot put (third at 42-0), Kimani Bell in the 100 (third at 11.70 seconds), and the 4-by-100 relay team of Ethan Pipkin, Adolfo Sanchez, Bell and Mason Pascal, which was third at 45.49.
In the girls competition, Paige Sefried won the 100 at 12.80, Ruth Hernandez won the 1,600 at 5:38.03, and two relay teams won — the 4-by-400 team of Lyneth Alacar, Brooke Aberle, Amelia Ellison and Sefried at 4:18.04 and the 4-by-800 team of Hernandez, Frida Rodriguez, Paris Heiser and Aberle at 19:51.23.
Other Flames in the top three included Jackie Westerterp in the 100 hurdles (second at 17.82), Kaylie Sauerland in the shot put (second at 29-10.5), Raven Edwards in the long jump (second at 15-4.5) and Emily Dubois in the high jump (third at 4-7) and the long jump (third at 14-11.5).
Tokay had a few athletes rack up points, with Kari Anema second in the 1,600 at 5:39.57, Kali Anema third in the 1,600 at 5:49.05 and Stacie Burks third in the triple jump at 29-4.5.
Lodi also won the team standings in both the boys and girls frosh/soph competitions, with the Lodi boys scoring 86 points to second-place Monterey Trail’s 64, and the Lodi girls scoring 75 to second-place Turlock’s 63.
Lodi had two winners on the boys side, with Stephanos Pappas winning the triple jump at 36-9.5, and Ethan Stroh winning the pole vault at 9-6. Tokay had two event winners in Zacariah Kellogg in the 1,600 at 4:51.96 and Jaryn Eaton in the discus at 115-10 to help the Tigers to a fourth-place finish at 37.5 points.
Other Lodi placers included Jaydin Rosenberg in the high jump (second at 5-3), the long jump (third at 18-0) and the triple jump (third at 35-6.75), Pappas in the high jump (third at 5-3) and long jump (second at 18-1), David Giorgi in the pole vault (second at 9-0), Jake Schwabauer in the pole vault (third at 7-0), and the 4-by-400 relay team of Eric Spangler, Christian Zamora, Andres Zavalas and Jose Bravo (second at 3:51.87).
Lodi’s frosh/soph girls had three event winners in Cecilia Chinchiolo in the discus at 77-2, Ashlyn Jory in the high jump at 5-1 and Diana Vargas in the triple jump at 30-5.5. Other Lodi athletes in the top three included Katelyn Gonzalez in the 100 hurdles (second at 19.81), Angela Machado in the 1,600 (third at 6:04.68), Drue Leventini in the discus (third at 58-2), Jory in the 100 (tied for third with Bear Creek Sanaiah Carr at 13.90) and the 4-by-400 team of Ella Waters, Jory, Vargas and Gonzalez (second at 4:35.77).