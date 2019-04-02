The Elliot Christian baseball team notched its first Central California Athletic Association victory of the season with Tuesday’s 6-4 win over Stone Ridge Christian, courtesy of a 3-for-4 day from Tanner Burnell with a home run.
Joshua Alejandre was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, and the Eagles had singles from Robert Dutcher, Alexander Pinasco, Matthew Alagna, Dylan Lawson and Drew Rhodes.
Burnell pitched six innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits, with seven strikeouts. Alejandre finished with two strikeouts in a hitless final inning.
Elliot (1-3 in the CCAA, 1-4) will host Stone Ridge on Thursday.
Liberty Ranch 12, Galt 1
Liberty Ranch racked up 17 hits in Tuesday’s cross-town blowout over Galt, with a 4-for-5 day from Kenny Morgan with two RBIs.
Louis Manning was 3-for-4 with two runs, Merv Cornell was 2-for-3 with two runs, Shane Popoff was 2-for-3 with a double, Thomas Avila had a double, and singles came from Jaime Gonzalez, Michael Binney, Josh Seiler, Anthony Perez and Jayden Baroni for Liberty Ranch (7-1 in the Sierra Valley Conference, 8-4).
Galt (1-7 in the SVC, 2-11) had six hits — two each from Hiroto Umeki and Logan Mayfield, with a double from Umeki. Ivan Arana and Ethan Reece had singles.
On the mound, Seiler got the win with six innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits with nine strikeouts. Easton Hawkins finished the last inning with one hit and no runs.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Tracy 10, Tokay 0
The Bulldogs held the Tigers to five hits in Tuesday’s shutout, with two of them coming from leadoff hitter Hannah Hauschildt, who went 2-for-2 with a walk.
Megan Walker added a double, while Simone Medeiros and Katherine Jackson had singles.
BADMINTON
Boys
Tokay 4, Lincoln 1
Ammar Ali and Hasnain Zaman each won thei matches 2-0 for Tokay (1-1 in league, 3-2). The doubles’ teams of Anis Rehman/Adeel Bhatti and Hamad Khan/Zeeshon Khan also won in straight sets. Angelo Galamay lost 2-1.
Girls
Lincoln 4, Tokay 1
The No. 1 doubles team of sisters Keilly and Itzel Zamora won their match 2-1 for Tokay (0-2 in league, 0-5). Mio Moroki and the doubles team of Ahnika Greeley/Mariko Hashimoto lost their matches in two and three sets, respectively.
RESCHEDULED
Tokay’s canceled baseball game against Tracy from Monday will be played on Friday, making it a double-header at Zupo Field. The first game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. game. Entrance is free for both games.