The Tri-City Athletic League released its all-league football teams on Monday, and several Lodi and Tokay players earned awards.
There was also Lodi coach George Duenas, who led the Flames to their first playoff berth since 2011 and their first playoff win since 2010, who was named the league’s coach of the year.
The MVP award went to St. Mary’s Jadyn Marshall, while Lincoln’s Jonah Coleman and Jemaal Johnson were offensive and defensive players of the year.
Among the three offensive line players of the year was Lodi’s Nathan Bishop, who anchored a young but effective road-paving unit. Tokay’s Andrew Passmore was named punter of the year, Lodi’s Adam Schallberger was utility player of the year after starting every game at quarterback and safety.
Lodi players on the first team were running back Bryce Powell, tight end Timmy Copeland, receiver Brayden Stout, offensive lineman Ameer Amzil and defensive end Steven Whiting. Tokay players on the first team were defensive backs Elias Castro and Xavion Moreno.
On the second team were Lodi running back Bradley Jenkins, Tokay running back Barrett Crosby, Tokay receiver Isaac Delgado, Tokay offensive lineman Silver Ramirez, Lodi defensive lineman Delipe DeMatos, Tokay defensive lineman Cody Kranich, and Lodi defensive back Seth Greenmeyer.
Honorable mentions went to Lodi’s Mason Stout, Steven Holbo, Leo Ramirez, Edison Ramirez, Maceo McDowell and Carter Swiftgood, along with Tokay’s Fernando Lopez, Alessandro Garcia, Andru Melgoza, Branden Moreno and Richard Mendonca.
Sierra Valley Conference
The Sierra Valley Conference released its all-league teams for all sports over the weekend.
The highlight for the Galt schools was Kaya Weaver, who was named the league MVP in volleyball. Her teammate Katelyn Wilfong was named to the all-league team, along with Liberty Ranch’s Rachel Smith, Paityn Snow and Karlee Furtado.
Liberty Ranch had several all-SVC football players in Kinyaa’aanii Nuno, Hunter Maberto, Maximus Adversalo, Austin Cordero, Arthur Draeger and Gavin O’Brien. Galt had three players in Sebastian Madrigal, Levi Humphreys, Brett Beck.
In girls golf, Liberty Ranch’s Genevieve Akers was all-league, as were Galt’s Katrina Welch and Brooklynn Beck.
In boys cross country, Liberty Ranch had three runners on the team in Raghav Vasudevan, Cyrus Walker and Kyle Oltmanns.
In girls cross country, Galt’s Cheyenne Ullrich made the team, along with Liberty Ranch’s Ianna Morales and Halle Ory.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Elliot Christian 62, Stockton Christian 59
Two Eagles tallied double-doubles in Friday’s opener, with Peyton Yarbrough scoring 34 points and 13 rebounds, and Andrew Gretsinger scoring 11 and grabbing 23 rebounds.
Jeremy Nielsen added 8 points, Caleb Guerzo had 5 and Jayden Gaither had 4.
On Monday, Elliot steamrolled Tioga to the tune of 73-17, with 10 points from Yarbrough, 19 from Gretsinger, 18 from Roman Castro, 6 from Nielsen, and 5 each from Guerzo and Dillon Ehresman.
Varsity girls
Tokay 39, McNair 18
Kailey Cross and Bella Nguyen each scored 10 to lead the Tigers in Friday’s victory, along with 8 points from Michelle Vasquez, 4 from Paulina Barron, 3 from Mia CHapman, and 2 each from Yasmine Garcia and Baleria Ochoa.
Junior varsity boys
Tokay 51, Franklin 35
Brock Sell led the Tiges with 19 points in Friday’s win, along with 11 from Jayden Fakhouri, 7 from Hashir Khan, 4 each from Aiden Edwards and Abdullah Munir, and 2 each from Lino Ruiz, Marcus Castro and Zak Khan.
Junior varsity girls
Tokay 44, McNair 18
Emma Mason racked up 29 points in the Tigers’ win Friday, along with 6 from Madison Hagler, 4 from Layla Rodriguez, and 2 each from Iliana Villareal and Karina Hernandez.
Freshman girls
Lodi 43, Woodcreek 4
Elizabeth Kanemura led the Flames with 16 points, while Brooke Brereton had 13 points and 7 rebounds on Friday. Kylie Blum added 8 points and Joselyn Alvarez had 6 steals.
Freshman boys
Tokay 86, Franklin 25
John Carlo Agbayani led the Tigers with 24 points, and Wil Hubbard added 19 in Friday’s victory.
On Monday, Tokay defeated Linden 57-26, with 12 points from Maeher Dhaliwal, and 11 each from Hubbard and Abdul Afsar.