The Lodi High football team steamrolled Gregori High 47-19 in Modesto on Friday night, with four touchdowns from running back Richard Powell and three from quarterback Adam Schallberger, all on the ground.
The Flames piled up 769 yards of total offense, with a lot of it coming from a rushing-by-committee approach.
“It’s not just one guy getting the rock, we have five guys who can get things done for us,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “Our O-line, we’re young, we have three guys that have never played O-line before, but they’re starting to click. They look like they’ve improved.”
Lodi (4-1) scored twice in the first quarter, with a 10-yard Schallberger run and a 17-yard Powell run, before Gregori answered. The teams traded touchdowns through the second quarter, with a Powell run, a Gregori run, a Schallberger run, and a Gregori touchdown pass, to go into halftime with a 27-19 Lodi lead.
“Tonight, we were able to do everything,” Duenas said. “Pass, run the ball — a lot of guys stepped up for us. Tonight was a big win for us.”
Lodi’s Powell scored the lone touchdown of the third quarter on a 2-yard run, then Powell and Schallberger each added one in the fourth quarter as the Flames pulled away.
It wasn’t all on the ground — the Flames passed for 180 yards as well.
“All our touchdowns were on the ground, but we did throw pretty well tonight,” Duenas said. “We got it to the goal line and then punched it in.”
It was a solid win on the eve of Tri-City Athletic League play, which will see the Flames open against West next Friday. Lodi tied with rival Tokay for the best preseason record in the TCAL at 4-1.
“Any time you get a solid win is big. We’re trying to plead our case and get into playoffs,” Duenas said. “We have a tough league with the big three of St. Mary’s, Lincoln and Tracy, but we have so show we can win. We had a good preseason — we played Edison tough, and took care of business on the other three.”
Galt gets on the board
A battle of winless teams went down to the wire, with a pair of big plays from Levi Humphreys making the difference in Galt’s 19-18 road win over Amador.
Down by a score in the fourth quarter, quarterback Kayson Jones hit Humphreys for a 60-yard touchdown, and a few minutes later Humphreys picked off an Amador pass to seal the victory.
“The kids really learned how to play four quarters of football tonight,” Galt coach Tim Cobleigh said. “They were elated. It was like a big weight was lifted off their shoulders.”
Jeremy Freitas scored Galt’s first touchdown, and Jones scored on a quarterback sneak.
“We kept them loose, and kind of told them to have some fun with it,” Cobleigh said. “I think they were overthinking the game a bit, but they just balled out, I tell you what. And Amador’s probably the best 0-5 team I’ve seen in a while.”
Defensively, Cobleigh said it was a team effort to hold Amador to three scores.
“They played their assignments well, did their jobs, and discovered that good things happen when you do that,” Cobleigh said.
Now that the monkey is off their back, the Warriors (1-4) head into Sierra Valley Conference play against teams that have put up solid resumes. Galt will begin next Friday at Union Mine.
“I think as the season goes on, the kids are coming together as a family, and I’m excited to see what happens when we hit league play,” Cobleigh said. “I think we’ll have something a little different for the SVC.”
Liberty Ranch bulldozes Rio Linda
Arthur Draeger ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown to jump start a 66-18 victory for the Hawks over Rio Linda.
Despite that spark, it took a quarter for things to get going, with a 6-6 tie at the end of the first frame.
“It’s one of those things, it starts snowballing a little bit,” said Liberty Ranch coach Anthony Linebaugh. “We’re glad to finish the preseason with a win.”
Quarterback Kymani Fenika scored twice for Liberty Ranch, and Draeger added three more touchdowns on the ground while the defense disrupted Rio Linda’s game plan.
The Hawks (3-1) now head into a Sierra Valley Conference that has winning records from five of its six members.
“Yeah, the league’s been successful in the preseason, but I think it’s going to be wide open. It will come down to health,” Linebaugh said. “I think we had a lot of contributions from a variety of players, and that will be key for us going forward, because our depth will be tested in league play.”