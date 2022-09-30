Flames cruise past short-handed Titans

Lodi's Kaiden Merryman (3) slips away from a tackle on his way to a touchdown during Lodi's 62-6 win over Chavez on Friday in Stockton. Sept. 2, 2022

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

If you ask Lodi High football coach George Duenas about big upsets, he will travel back in his mind to 2003, when he was a sophomore playing guard and defensive tackle on the Flames’ varsity team.

That year Lodi went 1-9, but that one win was a doozy — the Flames scored a 17-14 upset over Edison in San Joaquin Athletic Association play. Edison went on to play in the Sac-Joaquin Section championship game that year, falling just short in a loss to Grant.

