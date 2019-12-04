There was a lot of intensity among the Tokay High girls soccer team in Wednesday’s non-league game against Cosumnes Oaks’ squad at Hubbard Field.
But the visiting Wolf Pack picked up the pace that led to a 2-0 win over Tokay (0-2). Cosumnes Oaks scored both of its goals in the second half.
Tokay coach Sam Gonzalez was pleased with his players’ approach to the game in both halves.
“It was pretty much the same intensity,” Gonzalez said. “But once we got scored, you have to try to get back into the game. We knew we had to attack more, be more focused. That was the big difference between first half and second half.”
Tokay’s Annika Hauschildt and Alexia Garcia each had a shot on goal in the first half. Shayla Bradley had two chances in the second half for the Tigers. Cosumnes Oaks also had two shots on goal in the first half.
Madison Covey-Taylor had six saves for Tokay.
On Friday, Tokay continues non-league action. This time at Liberty Ranch (0-1-1), which won the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title last winter. The game will be at Hawk Stadium at 6 p.m.
In the junior varsity game, Cosumnes Oaks posted a 3-2 win over Tokay (1-1).