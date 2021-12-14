The Lodi High boys basketball team escaped with a 63-60 victory over Kimball in overtime on Monday. Kevin Dondero led with 16 points and Tony Rivera added 15.
Madden Luiz added 9 points, Dylan Scott and Steven Whiting had 6 each, Asher Schroeder had 5, Adan Alvarez had 4 and Brayden Stout had 2.
Varsity girls
Kennedy 45, Lodi 30
Kayleigh Coberly led the Flames with 13 points and had 7 rebounds in Tuesday’s loss, while Reese Hohenthaner added 7 points, Norah Mayer had 4 points and 8 rebounds, Angelina Fugazi had 4 points, and Ashley Cunningham had 2 points and 5 boards. Lodi is 3-7.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 67, Kimball 60
Nathan Morse led the Flames with 25 points in Monday’s victory, along with 14 from Connor Overbo, 10 from Cole Smalley, 9 from Luke Leggitt, 3 from Joey Dockery, and 2 each from Seth Gritsch, Jacob Bechtold and Blake Goen.
River City 56, Tokay 53
Brock Sell led Tokay with 22 points in Tuesday’s loss, along with 17 from Jayden Fakhouri, 4 from Abdullah Munir, 3 each from Josh Young and Kashir Khan, and 2 each from Lino Ruiz and Aiden Edwards.
Freshman boys
Tokay 58, River City 38
John Carlo Agbayani led the Tigers with 16 points in Tuesday’s victory, along with 12 from Wil Hubbart, 9points and 6 rebounds from Maiher Dhaliwal, 8 points from Soterius Fox, and 6 points and 6 boards from Abdul Afsar.