MODESTO — The Lodi High football team went into Friday’s playoff game against Downey looking to show it deserves its spot in the postseason.
The ninth-seeded Flames did that, using three turnovers and an onside kick recovery in the first half to jump out to a big lead on the way to a 38-19 victory over No. 8 Downey in the Division II playoffs.
“We have a saying at Lodi, and I said it last year: BFT. That’s blunt force trauma. We wanted to show our will,” Lodi coach George Duenas said. “We were kind of ticked off — all year, people have been taking digs at us, like we’re not a decent team. We played teams tough, they said it was their bad game. We thought we had a chance to win those ones, and we finally beat a good team. That’s a signature win for us. We belong in the playoffs.”
Lodi (8-3) opened the game with a 10-minute drive that ended with a 32-yard Edison Ramirez field goal, then Ramirez surprised Downey with an onside kick and recovered it himself. Downey’s dangerous passing offense didn’t get a crack at it until the second quarter, after Lodi turned the ball over on downs.
But three plays later, Lodi had the ball again, when Felipe De Matos jumped on a fumble. Bradley Jenkins scored on a 10-yard run shortly after, and Lodi was up 10-0 in the second quarter with Downey running just three offensive plays.
The rest of the first half was more of the same — a Downey fumble and Jenkins recovery on a kickoff led to a 7-yard Brayden Stout touchdown run, a Caleb Duncan interception on the goal line led to a 13-play, clock-killing drive that ended with an interception for Downey defensive back David Jones, and the first half ended Downey stalled at midfield and Lodi up 17-0.
“It’s a huge feeling. I’ve been watching the Lodi Flames play since I was a little kid, and I’ve never seen them make the playoffs,” said Stout, who served as a ball boy when his older brother played. “Now we’re in the second round, so it means a lot.”
On offense, Lodi’s twin rushing attack of Bryce Powell and Bradley Jenkins churned out territory, and both finished the night over the hundred-yard mark — Powell with 129 yards on 23 carries, and Jenkins with 107 yards on 15 carries.
“I’m pumped. We’re excited,” Duenas said. “It’s not easy making the playoffs, and to get a win, the kids stepped up, they made plays for us, it was awesome.”
Powell was ejected late in the game for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Downey quarterback Conner Stoddard, who left with a shoulder injury on the play. Lodi athletic director Robert Winterhalter said that because it was not an unsportsmanlike penalty, the mandatory one-game suspension is appealable with video evidence.
Stoddard did his damage, mostly in the second half, and finished with 221 passing yards on 21-of-34 passing, though his two interceptions negated some of that. The second came in the fourth quarter when Lodi’s Timmy Copeland jumped on an out route and returned the interception 55 yards for a touchdown to give Lodi a 38-7 lead.
“We felt we would be able to rush, and we rushed three tonight,” Duenas said. “When you’re able to get to the quarterback with three and drop eight, I don’t care how good your quarterback is, there’s guys everywhere. We stayed over the top, and we tried to make them earn it, and they weren’t able to sustain drives.”
Powell and quarterback Adam Schallberger added second-half rushing touchdowns for the Flames, and Downey scored on a 40-yard Stoddard pass to Fayzon Allen, and Kimoni Ragland runs of 4 yards and 1 yard.
Ragland led Downey (9-2) with 67 yards on 14 carries, and also led in receiving with 73 yards on seven catches.
For Lodi, Schallberger completed 5 of 8 passes for 61 yards, with Steven Whiting catch three of them for 39 yards.
Lodi will be back in Modesto next week for a game against top-seeded Central Catholic (9-1), whose only loss this year came 28-21 to Bellarmine Prep in San Jose.
“We just scored 38 points, so we can score, too. We can manage the clock, and we have a very, very tough team next week,” Duenas said. “They’re bigger, they’re strong, and they like to run the ball.”
Division VI: Liberty Ranch 42, Gustine 19
The No. 7 Hawks also opened the postseason with a victory over No. 10 Gustine, with two rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown from running back Arthur Draeger.
As expected, Gustine threw a variety of offensive looks at Liberty Ranch (7-3).
“Yeah, they ran a lot of different formations, and they played really hard on both sides of the ball,” said Liberty Ranch coach Anthony Linebaugh. “We had to earn everything we got.”
Kinyaa’aanii Nuno and Brett Hughes also ran for touchdowns for the Hawks.
Up next for Liberty Ranch is a trip to face No. 2 Argonaut (7-3).
“I was proud. They’re obviously excited to get the win, but we have ambitions to do well in the second season,” Linebaugh said. “They’re ready to come to film tomorrow and get better. We’re happy that we’re still playing football.”