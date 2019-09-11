Accomplishments: Robert Bulahan Jr. and his Galt High football teammates are only concerned about one important number — their win total.
But the three-year starting quarterback accomplished quite a few more numbers along the way. Bulahan Jr. is now Galt High’s all-time passing leader. Entering the game at Linden, he only needed 14 yards. Now he has 2,835 yards. Ryan Cox, who played on the 2009 and 2010 Galt squads, held the record at 2,690 yards.
“It felt good that night knowing that I had become the school’s all-time passing holder,” Bulahan Jr. said of the new school record. “But it was just all about the win.”
Bulahan Jr. clipped that mark on Sept. 6 in a 49-35 come-from-behind victory at Linden in a non-league game. The host Lions led 35-23 with five minutes in the third quarter, before Galt rallied with four touchdowns and their third consecutive win over Linden.
“We stayed together as a team,” Bulahan Jr. said. “We knew that they were a good team this year compared to years prior. They punched us in the mouth first, but we had to come back and stayed together.”
Bulahan Jr. completed 12 of 21 passes for 258 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in the game. He also rushed for 77 yards on 10 carries, and scored another touchdown for a combined six touchdowns.
Four of Bulahan Jr.’s touchdowns in the air went into the hands of tight end/wide receiver Marcelo Lopez, who had six receptions for 152 yards. Lopez averaged 25.3 yards per reception against the Lions’ defense.
“It felt good,” said Bulahan Jr. of the Warriors’ come back win. “Throughout that game, we just stayed together as a team. We just kept on fighting. It was a good team win.”
Bulahan Jr. credits his offensive linemen of left tackle Rollin Phelps (6-foot-2 and 252), left guard Gio Ramos, center Vincent Grieco, right guard Jett Young and right tackle Isaac Pineda for protection up front in the game.
“Our line is solid,” Bulahan Jr. said. “The line responded that let’s me know that they have my back and we have each other’s back. The line is really starting to jell; from Week 0 to where we are now. We’re just polishing things up.”
Lopez and Isaac Madrigal are just two of the Warriors’ deep threats. Running backs Zach Cirac and Kenny Tran are two more weapons on the ground that the Warriors can use. The duo join Christopher Bustamante for running the football “real hard.”
“They set up a lot of play-actions,” Bulahan Jr. said.
For the season, Bulahan has completed 27 of 51 passes for 570 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He has rushed for 137 yards on 21 carries for three touchdowns for a combined 11 touchdowns.
Two preseason games left on the schedule, Bulahan Jr., who is one of the Warriors’ team captains,
“We’re starting to click on all cylinders,” Bulahan Jr. said. “It’s just simple mistakes that we’re making. We’re just trying to start faster in the next couple of games. Get ready for league.”
On Friday, Galt continues pre-season action against Valley of Sacramento at Cosumnes River College. Next week, Galt makes another trek to Sacramento, this time to play at Mira Loma. Then the Warriors have their bye week before starting Sierra Valley Conference action at Erv Hatzenbuhler Field at Warrior Stadium on Oct. 4 against El Dorado.
