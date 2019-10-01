Tyler Sefried
High school: Lodi
Sport: Football
College: Luther (Iowa)
Sefried, a senior defensive lineman, had three solo tackles and an assist in Saturday’s 52-21 loss to Coe College.
Brenda Ortiz
High school: Lodi
Sport: Cross country
College: Holy Names
Ortiz, a sophomore, placed 189th overall at the Capital Cross Challenge in the women’s 6K, finishing at 27 minutes, 6.8 seconds.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a senior, tied for 25th at the Tucker Intercollegiate in Albuquerque, carding a 74 on the third day.
Justin Gums
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: TCU
Gums, a sophomore, tied for 44th at the Nike Collegiate Invitational, with a 4-over 217 after a 1-over 72 on the final day.
JR Kanemura
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Doane University (Neb.)
Kanemura, a senior, tied for 26th in the fall portion of the GPAC Championship, with a 263 at Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn, Neb.
Sydney Marks
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cal Baptist
Marks, a junior middle blocker, had four kills and two digs in a 3-0 win over Saint Katherine, had nine kills and four digs in a 3-0 loss to Kansas City, and 15 kills and two digs in a 3-1 win over Chicago State.
Adriana Baysinger
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Sonoma State
Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, had three kills and two digs in a 3-1 win over Humboldt State.
Jessica Smith
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Delta
Smith, a freshman middle blocker, had three kills and eight blocks in a 3-0 win over Sacramento City.
Matthew Salas
High school: Tokay
Sport: Soccer
College: Delta
Salas, a freshman midfielder, notched an assist in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Cosumnes River.
Gabe Nino
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento City
Nino, a freshman receiver, had four kickoff returns for 109 yards during Saturday’s 22-6 loss to Shasta, with a long of 33. He also had two receptions for 8 yards.
Andrew Rocha
High school: Galt
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento City
Rocha, a freshman defensive lineman, had a solo tackle and two assists in Saturday’s loss.
Jake Hayes
High school: Lodi
Sport: Football
College: Butte
Hayes, a freshman kicker, had two kickoffs for 108 yards in Saturday’s 35-24 loss to San Francisco.
