Tyler Sefried

High school: Lodi

Sport: Football

College: Luther (Iowa)

Sefried, a senior defensive lineman, had three solo tackles and an assist in Saturday’s 52-21 loss to Coe College.

Brenda Ortiz

High school: Lodi

Sport: Cross country

College: Holy Names

Ortiz, a sophomore, placed 189th overall at the Capital Cross Challenge in the women’s 6K, finishing at 27 minutes, 6.8 seconds.

Brad Reeves

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: Arizona

Reeves, a senior, tied for 25th at the Tucker Intercollegiate in Albuquerque, carding a 74 on the third day.

Justin Gums

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: TCU

Gums, a sophomore, tied for 44th at the Nike Collegiate Invitational, with a 4-over 217 after a 1-over 72 on the final day.

JR Kanemura

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: Doane University (Neb.)

Kanemura, a senior, tied for 26th in the fall portion of the GPAC Championship, with a 263 at Indian Creek Golf Course in Elkhorn, Neb.

Sydney Marks

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cal Baptist

Marks, a junior middle blocker, had four kills and two digs in a 3-0 win over Saint Katherine, had nine kills and four digs in a 3-0 loss to Kansas City, and 15 kills and two digs in a 3-1 win over Chicago State.

Adriana Baysinger

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Volleyball

College: Sonoma State

Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, had three kills and two digs in a 3-1 win over Humboldt State.

Jessica Smith

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Delta

Smith, a freshman middle blocker, had three kills and eight blocks in a 3-0 win over Sacramento City.

Matthew Salas

High school: Tokay

Sport: Soccer

College: Delta

Salas, a freshman midfielder, notched an assist in Tuesday’s 2-1 win over Cosumnes River.

Gabe Nino

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento City

Nino, a freshman receiver, had four kickoff returns for 109 yards during Saturday’s 22-6 loss to Shasta, with a long of 33. He also had two receptions for 8 yards.

Andrew Rocha

High school: Galt

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento City

Rocha, a freshman defensive lineman, had a solo tackle and two assists in Saturday’s loss.

Jake Hayes

High school: Lodi

Sport: Football

College: Butte

Hayes, a freshman kicker, had two kickoffs for 108 yards in Saturday’s 35-24 loss to San Francisco.

