Lauren Frisk got the ball rolling for the Tokay High girls soccer team in Thursday’s non-league game against Bear Creek’s squad.
Then 61 minutes later, two more Tokay teammates joined in the scoring output. At the end of the game, Tokay walked off Hubbard Field with a 4-0 win over the visiting Bruins.
Frisk, a junior forward, scored the Tigers’ first goal in the 19th minute for a 1-0 score. The score remained the same through halftime for Tokay (2-5).
In the second half, Tokay forward Alexia Garcia scored twice. Casillas Cierra scored the Tigers’ other goal.
Annika Hauschildt, along with Frisk and Garcia, each had an assist in the game.
In the first half, Tokay goalie Crystal Valera had three saves. Madison Covey-Taylor had six saves for the Tigers.
Playing solid defense for Tokay were Haylei Johnson, Hannah Hauschildt along with twin sister Annika and Kaitlyn Ramirez.
Tokay picked up its first win of the season against Galt, 3-2, also at Hubbard Field on Dec. 12.