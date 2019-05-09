Accomplishments: Four minus two adds up to good numbers for Lodi High swimmer Madeline Woznick.
Competing at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships at Tokay High’s swimming pool on May 4. Woznick, a senior, won two section titles. The first came in the finals of the girls’ 100-yard freestyle at 50.77 seconds. Her second crown came in the finals of the 50 freestyle, clocked at 23.18.
“I really wasn’t thinking about it as much because I knew I was just going to race,” said Woznick of both races. “I knew I wanted to do well for myself and for my team. I was going in ‘OK, this is just another meet that I am going to, I’m just going to do my best.’ Really, I was just being my normal self. I was a little bit nervous, but not too much.”
Woznick is one of two Flames who won swimming section titles. Madison Liu, another senior, won her crown at the section’s diving championships at McClatchy High of Sacramento on April 27.
On early Thursday evening, Woznick and three other Lodi High swimmers — Liu, plus Aidan Scott and Audrey Moore — made the trek to the Fresno area to make their final splash. Today and Saturday, they will compete at the fifth annual California Interscholastic Federation Swimming and Diving Championships at the Clovis Olympics Swim Complex on the Clovis West High campus. This is the fourth consecutive year Woznick has competed at the final prep swimming and diving meet of the season.
Scott, a junior, took third place in the 100 backstroke and sixth in the 200 individual medley to advance. Moore, a freshman, took second in the 200 freestyle and fourth in the 500 freestyle. This is each of their first trip to the state meet.
Entering today’s trials, Woznick is more than ready. Practices this week were cut in half — only an hour and a half. She usually spends 3 1/2 hours each day that include two practices in the morning before school and in the afternoon with her Flame teammates.
“My strokes and my turns, and try to get everything going on top of the water,” Woznick said. “Be as fast as I can this coming weekend.”
Woznick, 18, has been swimming since she was 7 years-old. She’s been swimming for the Lodi Swim Club, a year-round club that Lodi High swimming coach John Griffin and his wife Cindy founded in 1982, for most of this decade.
At the start of freshman year at Lodi High in 2016, Woznick was competing in the 100 backstroke and the 100 butterfly in addition to the 50 free and 100. Seeing she was more productive in the freestyle races, she shifted her focus toward the two freestyle events.
“I found that I’m very good in the 50 free and the 100 free,” Woznick said.
During the Tri-City Athletic League meets, plus the section and CIF championship events, Woznick likes to be surrounded by her friends. Even before she takes to the blocks at the start of her events.
“I definitely like being around my friends at meets because it just keeps me calm and not nervous about a race, or keep me thinking about a race,” Woznick said. “Just talking with them allows me to get rid of those nerves that I have.”
But moments before stepping onto a block, Woznick admitted that being alone to get into the frame mind of winning the race that include a fast start and quick turns settles into her mind.
“I got to get my game face on,” Woznick said. “It’s just time to get up and go and sprint.”
Woznick will continue swimming for another four years after the state meet. After she graduates from Lodi High in two weeks, she will be moving to Utah to attend the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, on a scholarship. The University of Utah is an NCAA Division I college.
“I’m not really thinking about college right now,” said Woznick, who plans to major in nursing. “I’m just focused one thing at a time.”
