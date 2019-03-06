The Lodi High girls wrestling and Elliot Christian High boys basketball teams made the grade in the Sac-Joaquin Section, which released its Academic Team Champions of winter sports teams on Wednesday.
Lodi was ranked No. 2 in grade point averages at 3.5485. Oak Ridge, out of El Dorado Hills in El Dorado County, was first at 3.8181.
Elliot Christian was third with a 3.544 GPA. Vacaville Christian was first at 3.6507 and Summerville second at 3.605.
BASEBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 18, Merced 0
Hayden Hildenbrand went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double and three RBIs for Lodi in Wednesday’s non-league road game. Billy Machado went 2-for-3 with also three RBIs and a double.
On the mound, Tyler Heehleis went three innings for the Flames, striking out seven.