There were many winners at the City of Lodi Summer League Championships that were held at the Tokay High swimming pool last weekend.
The Piranhas, one of the city’s four teams, won the team championship with 3,200 points. Helping in those points were a combined 11 relay teams that won the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle relays.
The Tritons followed at second place at 2,588 points. There were individuals in the freestyle, individual meley and backstroke events.
Next was the Seals, who took third place at 2,267 points. Two of their swimmers won a combined six events;
The Dolphins finished in fourth place at 1,225 points. The girls’ medley relay team and girls’ freestyle events had top places.
Mulitple winners — two or more events — were also high among the four teams. They were Nina Aliano (Seals, girls 6 and under); Brendon Dodson (Tritons, boys 6 and under); Kinley Schlesinger (Seals, girls 7-8); Bronson Boone (Tritons, boys 6 and under); Ryder Wakeham (Piranhas, boys 7-8); Rebecca Starr (Seals, girls 9-10) L.T. Marcee II (Piranhas, boys 9-10); Avery Zicari (Piranhas, girls 11-12); Amanda Herrera (Seals, girls 13-14); Nathan Larson (Seals, boys 13-14 age division); Mikaela Schmierer (Piranhas, girls 15-18); Alexander Elrod (Seals, boys 15-18) and Matt Nickel (Seals, boys 15-18).
Listed are the results of winners from each event. The girls and boys of the same age division and same races are in the same paragraphs.
Girls 6 and under 100 freestyle relay — Piranhas A, 1 minute, 58.83 seconds; boys 6 and under 100 freestyle relay — Piranhas A, 2:05.44.
Girls 7-8 age division,100 medley relay — Seals A, 1:37.27; boys 7-8 age division, 100 medley relay — Piranhas A, 1:44.41.
Girls 9-10 division, 100 medley relay — Tritons A, 1:22.40; boys 9-10 division, Piranhas A, 1:21.81.
Girls 11-12 division, 200 medley relay — Piranhas A, 2:40.40 and Dolphins A, second place, 2:44.84; boys 11-12 division, Seals A, 2:41.30.
Girls 13-14 division, 200 medley relay — Seals A, 2:22.84; boys 13-14 division, Seals A, 2:12.23.
Girls 15-18 division, 200 medley relay — Tritons A, 2:24.15; Boys 15-18 division, Seals B, 1:56.66.
Girls 6 and under 25 freestyle — Nina Aliano, Seals, 25.72; boys 6 and under 25 freestyle — Brendon Dodson, Tritons, 27.83 and Jett Gomez, Dolphins, 29.98.
Girls 7-8 division 25 freestyle — Kinley Schlesinger, Seals, 19.55; boys 7-8 division 25 freestyle — Brendan Olson, Piranhas, 17.87.
Girls 9-10 division 50 freestyle — Athena DeSantiago, Tritons, 35.08; boys 9-10 division 50 freestyle — Broden Shumate, Piranhas, 36.16.
Girls 11-12 division 50 freestyle — Avery Zicari, Piranhas, 31.87; boys 11-12 division 50 freestyle — Ryder Wakeham, Piranhas, 31.93.
Girls 13-14 divsiion 50 freestyle — Amanda Herrera, Seals, 27.36; boys 13-14 division 50 freestyle — Mark Doria, Seals, 26.47.
Girls 15-18 division 50 freestyle — Mikaela Schmierer, Piranhas, 30.32; boys 15-18 division 50 freestyle — Alexander Elrod, Seals, 23.36.
Girls 6 and under 25 backstroke — Nina Aliano, Seals, 30.18; boys 6 and under 25 backstroke — Bronson Boone, Tritons, 33.21.
Girls 7-8 division 25 backstroke — Kinley Schlesinger, Seals, 24.04; boys 7-8 division 25 backstroke — Peter Rodriguez, Piranhas, 24.19.
Girls 9-10 division 25 backstroke — Rebecca Starr, Seals, 19.54; boys 9-10 division 25 backstroke — L.T. Marcee II, Piranhas, 18.90.
Girls 11-12 division 50 backstroke — Liliana Santana, Piranhas, 39.36; boys 11-12 division 50 backstroke — John Hammer IV, Seals, 41.91.
Girls 13-14 division 50 backstroke — Hollie Becker, Tritons, 33.16; boys 13-14 division 50 backstroke — Nathan Larson, Seals, 27.50.
Girls 15-18 division 50 backstroke — Mikaela Schmierer, Piranhas, 36.66; boys 15-18 division 50 backstroke — Matt Nickel, Seals, 32.30.
Girls 11-12 division 100 individual medley — Elizabeth Kanemura, 1:25.06; boys 11-12 division 100 IM — Ryder Wakeham, Piranhas, 1:25.09.
Girls 13-14 division 100 IM — Amanda Herrera, Seals, 1:09.82; boys 13-14 division 100 IM — Samuel Meyers, Piranhas, 1:10.68.
Girls 15-18 division 100 IM — Taylor Bryant, Tritons, 1:21.61; boys 15-18 division 100 IM — Alexander Elrod, Seals, 1:00.19.
Girls 8 and under 25 breaststroke — Emma Starr, Seals, 25.99; boys 8 and under 25 breaststroke — Kristian Nabors, Piranhas, 29.22.
Girls 9-10 division 25 backstroke — Emma Jean Shinn, Tritons, 22.38; boys 9-10 division 25 backstroke — L.T. Marcee II, PIranhas, 21.57.
Girls 11-12 division 50 breaststroke — Elizabeth Kanemura, Seals, 42.07; boys 11-12 division 50 breaststroke — Jayden Gaither, 41.99.
Girls 13-14 division 50 breaststroke — Hannah Larson, Seals, 39.18; boys 13-14 division 50 breaststroke — Nathan Larson, Seals, 31.49.
Girls 15-18 division 50 breaststroke — Jade DeSantiago, Tritons, 41.99; boys 15-18 division 50 breaststroke — Matt Nickel, Seals, 34.26.
Girls 8 and under 25 fly — Gianna Williams, Seals, 24.49; boys 8 and under 25 fly — Elias Fachner, Seals, 24.12.
Girls 9-10 division 25 fly — Rebecca Starr, Seals, 18.73; boys 9-10 division 25 fly — L.T. Marcee II, Piranhas, 16.90.
Girls 11-12 division 50 fly — Avery Zicari, Piranhas, 37.63; boys 11-12 division 50 fly — Ryder Wakeham, Piranhas, 38.14.
Girls 13-14 division 50 fly — Hollie Becker, Tritons, 32.15; boys 13-14 division 50 fly — Nathan Larson, Seals, 26.54.
Girls 15-18 division 50 fly — Isabella Caporale, Piranhas, 35.45; boys 15-18 division 50 fly — Alexander Elrod, Seals, 25.92.
Girls 7-8 division 100 freestyle relay — Dolphins A, 1:38.98; boys 7-8 division 100 freestyle relay — Piranhas A, 1:44.57.
Girls 9-10 division 100 freestyle relay — Piranhas A, 3:12.05; boys 9-10 division 100 freestyle relay — Dolphins A, 2:56.75.
Girls 11-12 division 200 freestyle relay — Dolphins A, 2:27.54; boys 11-12 division 200 freestyle — Dolphins A, 2:36.05.
Girls 13-14 division 200 freestyle relay — Tritons A, 2:50.28; boys 13-14 division 200 freestyle relay — Piranhas A, 3:01.63.
Girls 15-18 divsiion 200 freestyle relay — Piranhas A, 2:32.08; boys 15-18 division 200 freestyle relay — Piranhas A, 2:03.60.