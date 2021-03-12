While Galt High was disappointed to have its football opener canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests, across town Liberty Ranch dealt with a more conventional disappointment on Friday night.
The Hawks opened the belated football season with a 43-7 loss to Argonaut in their first game since a playoff loss to Foothill on Nov. 8, 2019. That’s 490 days.
“Let me tell you what I’m really thankful for. If people only knew about the tasks, the time, with all the protocols — rightly so — just to get to today, that was a victory,” said Liberty Ranch coach Anthony Linebaugh. “Both teams tested negative, and just to put this together, it’s a lot. The biggest thing that I’m proud of is we were able to acknowledge our seniors, and we were able to remember a former player of ours, Blake Ritchie, who passed away over the summer To have his family there was just a blessing.”
Jordan Besabe scored Liberty Ranch’s only score of the night on a sweep.
“There was excitement, a positive feeling to get to today. The game was disappointing, so it was a bit of an emotional roller coaster,” Linebaugh said. “You look at it, today’s the 12th, and we finish on the first. We’re just getting started, right? Even getting there is a task.”
Linebaugh said even with the small crowd that was allowed, the atmosphere was good, and both teams played a clean game.
“This is a cool thing, for the first game for both teams in so long, It was pretty clean. I think we had two penalties, they had three,” Linebaugh said. “There were no issues with sportsmanship, the officials worked with us, they were a really positive crew. The coach over at Argonaut, Rick Davis, we communicated all week. It was pretty solid on both sides.”
With only a four-game slate scheduled, Friday’s game was Liberty Ranch’s only non-conference game on the schedule. The Hawks will next host Union Mine, then head to El Dorado, and finish the spring season with a home game against rival Galt.