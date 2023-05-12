Lodi High diver Savanna Berry was the highest-scoring girl from the Sac-Joaquin Section at Thursday’s CIF State Diving Championships.

Berry scored 490.5 points across her 11 dives to place eighth in the state, the same spot she landed in 2022 with 453.75 points. Cypress High’s Isabella Chen won the girls diving event, setting a state championship record with 546.95 points.

Tags

Recommended for you