Lodi High diver Savanna Berry was the highest-scoring girl from the Sac-Joaquin Section at Thursday’s CIF State Diving Championships.
Berry scored 490.5 points across her 11 dives to place eighth in the state, the same spot she landed in 2022 with 453.75 points. Cypress High’s Isabella Chen won the girls diving event, setting a state championship record with 546.95 points.
Other girls from the Sac-Joaquin Section competing were Mountain House’s Kiera Chandler, who was 12th with 464.85 points a week after winning the SJS diving title, St. Mary’s Riley Lee, who placed 13th with 451.90 points, and Ripon Brooklyn Goeckeritz, who placed 14th with 446.10 points. All four are members of the Delta Valley Diving Club in Stockton.
In the boyt competition, Lincoln’s Previn Langham placed 18th with 287.95 points, and St. Mary’s Beniah Schnurstein placed 20th with 264.45 points.
The diving competition was the first event of the state swimming and diving championships, a day ahead of the swimming preliminaries on Friday.
D2 playoffs: Rio Americano 8, Lodi 7
The fifth-seeded Flames’ season came to an end with Thursday’s loss in the SJS D-II quarterfinals, with a four-run rally in the sixth inning giving way to a scoreless seventh against No. 4 Rio Americano.
The Flames tallied eight hits in the loss, with a 2-for-2 fay from Austin Meehleis, a 2-for-4 day from Vance Haskins with two RBIs, a double from Gianni Brassesco, and singles by Brayden Stout, Joseph Focacci and Carson Devine.
On the mound, Brent Godina got the start and went 3 2/3 innings with six runs and five strikeouts, before giving way to Ken Blankenship, who struck out seven batters and allowed two runs in 2 1/3 innings.
Lodi finished with a 16-13 record.
D4 playoffs: Woodland 5, Liberty Ranch 0
The eighth-seeded Hawks were shutout in Thursday’s quarterfinals by top-seeded Woodland, managing just singles by Nathan Nelson, Shaye Sette, Lucas Manning and Tyler Bettencourt.
D4 playoffs: Oakmont 11, Galt 1
The No. 10 Warriors, coming off an upset over No. 7 Marysville, saw their season come to an end against No. 2 Oakmont on Thursday with just one hit, a single by Aidan Hall.
Varsity: Lodi 12, Tokay 5
The Flames scored five runs in the second inning and didn’t let up in Thursday’s victory.
Lodi had 10 hits in the game — a 3-for-4 day from Kiki Mazza with a double and three runs, a 2-for-4 day from Tealla Rivera with a triple and two RBIs, a 2-for-3 day from Janie Schallberger with two runs, a single and three RBIs from Ashlyn Jubrey, a single, two runs and two RBIs from Justice Kent, and a single from Kennedi Brooks.
In the circle, Brooks threw a complete game, striking out 10 batters while allowing eight hits and five runs (four earned).
For Tokay, Emma Misasi went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs, Rachel Shannon was 2-for-3, Anabelle Sikich was 2-for-2, Hannah Nava had a double and Bella Godinez had a single.
Lodi, at 8-13 overall and 7-8 in the Tri-City Athletic League, holds the fourth spot, which is the league’s last playoff spot. The SJS released its playoff brackets on Friday, handing Lodi the No. 12 seed in the D-II tournament. The Flames will travel to face No. 5 Woodcreek (15-8-1) on Tuesday.
Tokay, meanwhile, heads to the offseason with a 5-13 record and a 3-12 mark in the TCAL.
In Division IV, Liberty Ranch (13-5) has a first-round bye on Tuesday, and will play at No. 3 Capital Christian (13-5) on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.