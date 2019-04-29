The Sac-Joaquin Section Swimming and Diving Championship got underway on Saturday with the diving portion at MacClatchy High in Sacramento, and Lodi High’s Madison Liu gave the Flames a kick-start with a section championship.
Liu, along with Elliot Christian’s Collin Brownell, earned a spot at the state diving championships. Brownell, a sophomore, placed second in the boys competition with a 463.5, while Liu, a sophomore, scored 445.80 to win the girls competition.
Liu clinched the section championship with the most difficult dive of the day, and inward double tuck, scoring 56.4 points on one dive. She outscored the closest competition by 20 points. Brownell misfired on his front 1 1/2 pike, but finished strong with a back 1 1/2 somersault with 1 1/2 twists for a 56.25-point dive.
Brownell was beat by Whitney’s Kyland Parenti, who tallied 469 points top beat Brownell by 5.5.
Other local divers included Elliot sophomore Meghan Templeton, who placed 10th in the girls competition with 355.30 points, and Lodi’s Gabriella Cooney was eighth in the junior varsity division.
Other TCAL girls also competed, with Tracy’s Romi Tsang placing 11th at 346.50 and St. Mary’s Heather Riggle placing 17th at 234.45.