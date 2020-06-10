An act that a few years ago was met with animosity is being looked at in a different light this year, and that could filter down to the high school level.
When Colin Kaepernick knelt during the Star Spangled Banner in 2016, then unapologetically continued to do so, it spelled the end of his professional football career, as well as public vilification.
On Friday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the league was wrong to react so harshly.
With Black Lives Matter protests gaining momentum, there are a lot of indications that public opinion may have changed on the silent, peaceful protest.
After Kaepernick’s protest, scattered kneeling protests popped up in college and high school games.
“When it originally came up, it was nothing we ever really discussed from the top down or anything,” said Tokay High athletic director Michael Holst. “Nobody came down and said this is how it’s going to be. We didn’t have anybody do it, or anybody that came to us wanting to do it. We never crossed that bridge.”
Both Holst and Lodi High athletic director Robert Winterhalter said this week they would support students who came to them about kneeling.
“I knew even last year there were a couple of players who knelt during the national anthem. Their teammates, coaches, gathered around them as a sign of support,” Winterhalter said. “We obviously in the state of California, and in Lodi Unified, always have the national anthem before a game. Tradition has players standing. If that’s not appropriate, and they’ve indicated their intention to the staff and to me, then that’s something where we will support our players and our teammates.”
Holst added that he’d support his players getting more involved than just a show of kneeling during the anthem.
“Even more so in high school, I think it deserves a conversation, because while it’s not the same thing, but we talk to our kids about wearing pink during breast cancer awareness, and there’s got to be some action behind what you’re doing,” Holst said. “Just wearing pink doesn’t help anybody. If you want to be involved, let’s go volunteer, let’s go do something. If somebody wants to do it, I’d hope they’re doing it because they want to be involved, not because everybody else is doing it.”
That said, Holst and Winterhalter said, from their end of things, communication and open ears are the most important thing.
“It’s not always black and white. I hope that’s what people are getting to understand,” Holst said. “Everybody has a different background. I think that was big with the Drew Brees thing, he came out and spoke from his experience. I think that’s what his teammates alluded to.”
Brees’ comments about respect for the flag in part spurred the NFL’s announcement. When Brees apologized for his comments, he was criticized by President Donald Trump, which spurred a video by several players from around the league directed at Goodell. Goodell’s statement came the next day.
“I think that’s why the conversation needs to come from the players, to the teammates, to the coaches, so people know their point of view,” Winterhalter said. “If someone just does it, the message can be lost. People need to understand why. I think the message is more clear now, the motivations for the kneeling and the reasons why.”