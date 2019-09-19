Two members of the Tokay High volleyball team had double-double statistics in their non-league match against Lodi Unified School District rival Bear Creek at The Jungle.
But Bear Creek left the gym with a 3-1 win over the Tigers on Thursday. The final scores were 23-25, 30-28, 25-22, 25-19 over Tokay (2-2).
“Challenging loss tonight,” said Tokay first-year coach Kirsten Ryan. “We had girls playing new positions because we were without our two starting outside hitters and our defensive specialist. We had a lot of mental mistakes at crucial times.”
But Ryan wants to give credit where it’s due to the Bruins.
“Bear Creek did a good job of keeping the ball alive and fighting for every point,” Ryan said.
Grace Polhemus, a junior who is a three-year starter, had a double-double for Tokay with 31 digs and 10 kills. Ehlie Burroughs, a middle blocker who is a sophomore, had 18 digs and 15 kills.
Olivia Burford, playing her first match on the varsity level for the Tigers after playing on the junior varsity team, had 22 digs.
On Monday, Tokay begins Tri-City Athletic League action against Tracy. Then next Wednesday, the Tigers have another home match against West. Both matches are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Prior to the match, the Tokay junior varsity squad beat Bear Creek 25-10, 25-11. The Tokay frosh/soph team also swept the Bruins at 25-15, 25-22.