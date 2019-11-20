Signing period: Tokay’s Medeiros signs with D-I Stephen F. Austin

Tokay’s Simone Medeiros became the second member of the Tokay softball team to sign with a Division I college last week.
The senior signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. The Ladyjacks play in the Southland Conference, where they went 18-9 in conference play (and 36-23 overall) in the spring.
“It was a small town, and that’s where I’m usually from. I’m from a small town in the Bay Area,” said Medeiros, who is originally from Hayward. “I really like the campus and the environment.”
Medeiros verbally committed to Stephen F. Austin when she was 15, and all she wanted was to play Division I softball. As she’s entered her senior year, she said she’s paid more attention to the academics, and SFA was still the choice for her.
“Their program is super athletic,” she said. “The coach, I don’t know how long she’s been there, but the coaches are young, and their mentality for the game is to compete. I’m looking for the big title.”
Medeiros batted an even .500 last spring for Tokay, with 26 hits in 52 at-bats, second on the team behind Mia Misasi, who signed with Nevada last week. Medeiros finished with one home run, four triples, four doubles and 20 RBIs.
She said the Ladyjacks plan to have her in the outfield. Now that she’s got her college choice cemented, she can look forward to her senior season with a Tigers squad looking to rebound.
“It was pretty impactful,” she said about signing. “I was super excited, and it made me realize this is just the beginning of my life.”