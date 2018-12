Athlete of the week: Roberts, Flames flexing muscles

Family: Mother Jennifer McCann, step-father Eric McCann, sister Denise Roberts and brothers DeMarcus Roberts and Ezra McCann.

Favorite sport: Basketball

Favorite athlete: Oklahoma City Thunder guard Paul George

Best sports moment: Being named to the all-tournament team at The McDonald’s Classic earlier this month.

Hobbies: Going to the movies.

Favorite restaurant: The Golden Ox

Must-see TV: All American

Dream car: A new Bugatti

Dream vacation: Paris, France

Famous person he’d like to meet: George

Future plans: After he graduates from Lodi High next spring, Roberts plans to go to college and major in kinesiology. He hopes to play for the college’s men’s basketball team.