The Sac-Joaquin Section released its basketball brackets on Tuesday, and Lodi’s teams were left on the outside looking in.
Lodi’s boys and girls squads both missed a spot on tiebreakers — both Flames squads finished tied for third in the Tri-City Athletic League, which sends three teams to the playoffs.
“It is what it is. Makes you hungrier for next year,” said first-year Lodi boys coach Matt Meyer. “We had a very cohesive group of guys that showed up every day, never complained, and did all the little things they needed to do.”
The Lodi boys finished with an 18-10 record, going 7-5 to tie with St. Mary’s (15-13), which was borken on point differential in their head-to-head games — St. Mary’s beat Lodi 51-30 on Jan. 5, and Lodi beat St. Mary’s 76-66 on Jan. 26.
“They all worked their tails off. We’re not the most talented team, but I’ve had coaches like the Modesto Christian coach, he said coach, you have the hardest working group of kids in the league,” Meyer said. “The coaches are very proud of what the kids accomplished. Are we bummed? Yeah, but you’ve got to move on. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys.”
The Lodi girls finished 11-13 overall and 5-3 in the TCAL, tying with Tracy (19-8). The Lodi girls also missed out on point differential, with a 41-33 win over Tracy on Jan. 13 and a 44-29 loss on Feb. 3.
“We were excited, but yeah, we’ve got to get that third place locked in stone next time,” Lodi coach Kelsi Meier said. “We definitely faced a lot of adversity, probably as most teams did coming out of COVID. I knew from only playing six games last year that this year wouldn’t be one of the easiest years, but we finished 11-13, almost .500, and tied for third in the TCAL, so overall the girls overcame and they really challenged themselves, and I think they proved themselves to be the team they wanted to be.”
Both Liberty Ranch’s boys and girls squads are in the playoffs, with the Hawks’ boys squad earning the top seed in Division IV after finishing the regular season 22-5 with a perfect 10-0 sweep of the Sierra Valley Conference.
Liberty Ranch will play on Friday, hosting the winner of today’s play-in game between No. 17 Colfax (12-13) and No. 16 Dixon (15-13).
The Liberty Ranch girls (17-10) earned the No. 5 seed in D-IV, and will host No. 12 Ripon on Thursday.
SOCCER
Boys playoffs
Both Tokay and Lodi’s boys soccer teams exited the playoffs on Tuesday.
In Division I, No. 5 Tokay dropped a 2-1 decision against No. 4 Modesto in Modesto, while Lodi exited the D-II playoffs with Tuesday’s 1-0 quarterfinal loss to Central Valley.
“They’re a very good team. We had two mistakes, they put those away, and that’s that,” Tokay coach Erick Santoyo said. “It was a very physical game, and there’s going to be one winner. Unfortunately we weren’t the winning side, but we as coaches feel it was a very good season to be proud of.”
Modesto led 1-0 at the half, and Tokay got on the board in the second half with a Leo Dominguez goal off an Eldiberto Perez assist. But Modesto scored again to put the match away and remained undefeated at 16-0-3.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Elliot Christian 81, Stone Ridge Christian 55
The Eagles finished with a pair of victories over the weekend, both against Stone Ridge Christian.
In Saturday’s game, an 81-55 Elliot win, Peyton Yarbrough went off for 39 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for a double-double, while Roman Castro scored 21 points, Andrew Gretsinger had 7 points and 16 rebounds, Jeremy Nielsen had 7 points, Dillon Ehresmann had 4, Caleb Guerzo had 3, and Jayden Gaither had 10 rebounds.
In Friday’s 68-63 victory, two players tallied double-doubles — Yarbrough had 17 points and 15 rebounds, and Gretsinger had 14 points and 19 boards.
Castro had 16 points, Nielsen had 14, Guerzo had 5 and Ehresmann had 2.
Elliot missed the playoffs after finishing 13-10 and 6-4 in the Central California Athletic Alliance.