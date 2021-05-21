The Lodi High girls basketball team got the best of cross-town rival Tokay on Thursday with a 47-33 victory.
The Flames held a tenuous 21-18 lead at halftime, and pulled away after the break.
Reese Hohenthaner led Lodi with 12 points and added five rebounds, three steals and three assists, while Savannah Head and Madison Kautz Johnson had 10 points each, with six rebounds from Head and three boards and five steals from Johnson. Angelina Fugazi added seven points and six rebounds, Annette Vasquez had five points, eight rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists, and Vivianne Fugazi had three points and three rebounds.
The Flames finished with a 3-4 overall record, and 2-4 in the Tri-City Athletic League.
Girls wrestling: Tokay 48, Lodi 28
With a number of matches forfeited on both sides, Tokay won four of the six matches on Thursday at Lodi High.
Tokay’s Giana Doble pinned Lodi’s Emily Flores in the 103-pound division, Sierra Miranda pinned Lodi’s Jocelyn Shelley at 123, Lilyana Montanez defeated Lodi’s Madison Taylor 7-2 and Cassidy Curtiss pinned Lodi’s Elora Parises at heavyweight.
Lodi’s victories cam when Anna Rodriguez pinned Tokay’s Ahnika Greenley at 128 and Leiana LaLonde scored a major decision over Tokay’s Lily Mogler, 11-1.
Boys basketball: Delta Charter 80, Elliot 72
Christian Robinson and Peyton Yarbrough racked up the points on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough in a close loss.
Robinson led the Eagles with 31 points, and Yarbrough had 30, while Andrew Gretsinger added seven, Dillon Ehresman had three and Cooper Yarbrough had one.
JV girls basketball: Lodi 53, Tokay 9
Norah Mayer led the Flames with 16 points in Thursday’s cross-town victory, and Sammy Lang added 14. Emmy Spaletta scored nine points, and the Flames got two each from Marry Ferro, Layla Munoz, Olivia Hall, Janie Schallberger, Zoe Aitken and Kiah Aitken.
JV boys basketball: Lodi 53, Tracy 48
The Flames got their first victory on Wednesday, with Brayden Stout leading the way at 24 points. Hugo Balderrama and Nathan Morse had nine points each, Cole Smalley had six, Matt Shinn had three and Matt Schiess had two.