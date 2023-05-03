Kids running club sets the pace at Lodi Lake

Lucas Garrett of Land Sharks Running Co. prepares to kick off the Junior Land Sharks race at Lodi Lake on Friday.

 Courtesy photograph

Dozens of children gathered at Lodi Lake on Friday for the Junior Land Sharks championship race, the culmination of a 10-week running program for fourth-through-sixth graders.

The overall winners in the 1 ½-mile race were Reese Elementary’s Roman Garcia, who finished the race in 8 minutes and 56 seconds for the boys, and Lawrence Elementary’s Fiori Cerda, who finished in 10:25.

