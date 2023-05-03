Kids running club sets the pace at Lodi Lake

Dozens of children gathered at Lodi Lake on Friday for the Junior Land Sharks championship race, the culmination of a 10-week running program for fourth-through-sixth graders.
The overall winners in the 1 ½-mile race were Reese Elementary’s Roman Garcia, who finished the race in 8 minutes and 56 seconds for the boys, and Lawrence Elementary’s Fiori Cerda, who finished in 10:25.
The Junior Land Sharks program is an after school running program at 15 elementary school sites throughout Lodi Unified School District. Each school running club met two or three times each week, led by school site coaches and the Land Sharks Running Co.
The fastest club overall was Reese Elementary, led by coaches Mel Martinez and Carmen Gonzalez. An award for most spirited was also given to Lawrence Elementary, led by coaches Emmanuel Vargas, Janell Dianda and Jeremy Parlin, for the best attitudes and respect.
The top three in the sixth grade boys were winner Mason Allison, second place Jason Vazquez and third place Dario Lenzi.
The top three sixth-grade girls were first place Isabella Aguilar, second place Madeline Kennedy and third place Caroline Sensibaugh.
The top three fifth-grade boys were winner Maddix Hinkle, second place Grant King and third place Noah Martinez.
The top three fifth-grade girls were winner Natalie Bolanos, second place Melany Santiago and third place Jade Corrillo.
The top three fourth-grade boys were winner Jett Gomez, second place Emerson Kennedy, and third place Landon Castelanelli.
The top three fourth-grade girls were winner Cali Tracy, second-place Cora Foucher and third place Maritza Contreras.
