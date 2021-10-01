The Lodi High football team bulldozed West to the tune of 56-0 on Friday at the Grape Bowl to open Tri-City Athletic League play.
It was the defense that got things started for the Flames, with three interceptions in the first half – one by Adam Schallberger on West’s first drive, one by Seth Greenmeyer on the next, and one by Brayden Stout near the end of the first half. Stout ran his back 90 yards for a touchdown.
“It’s all about, the teams you’re supposed to beat, you need to beat. The teams that are tough, you need to compete, and then you can be able to put yourselves in a position to win some of those games you’re not supposed to win, right?” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “So tonight, I think we did a good job of jumping on them early, staying focused, and then everyone got to go in.”
Lodi’s special teams also made a big play, with Ameer Amzil blocking a punt in the second quarter that Richard Powell picked up and took in for a touchdown.
Among all the short-field situations and turnovers, Lodi’s offense got its feet wet as well, with 283 yards on the ground. Stout (74 yards on three carries) and Maceo McDowell (72 yards on four carries) led the Flames.
It took Lodi four plays to get on the board, with an 8-yard Adam Schallberger pass to Powell. After Schallberger’s interception put the ball on the West 5-yard line, Stout scored in one play, a 5-yard run that saw him stopped, but able to reach the ball across the line.
Greenmeyer’s interception stopped West’s next drive, and Lodi scored three plays later on a 14-yard Schallberger pass to Stout. Schallberger finished with three completions in three passes for 39 yards and two touchdowns.
“They’re a very young team, you know,” Duenas said about West. “COVID hurt them in the spring, they’re really rebuilding, and those guys played their hearts out, they just didn’t have enough guys. They were sustaining drives in the first half. They were moving the ball, they were executing, but our guys got comfortable and were able to make some plays.”
The blocked punt and Powell’s touchdown put Lodi up 28-0 early in the second quarter, and a 3-yard Bradley Jenkins touchdown run shortly afterward made the score 35-0. Stout’s long interception return touchdown gave the Flames a 42-0 halftime lead.
With Lodi’s starters sitting and a running clock in the second half, the Flames added two more scores after the break on a 30-yard McDowell run and a 25-yard Caleb Duncan run.
West totaled 40 yards on the ground and 78 in the air.
Lodi (5-1, 1-0 TCAL) now heads into the meat of its league schedule, with St. Mary’s, Tracy and Lincoln over the next three weeks, followed by the finale against Tokay.
“We’ve got a three-game stretch here where we get to see what team I’ve got,” Duenas said, “so I’m excited.”
Lincoln 49, Tokay 7
Tokay found itself on the other side of a running clock in its TCAL opener on Friday, in a blowout loss to Lincoln.
“They’re talented. They’re just faster. We started the game and two plays in they scored,” Tokay coach Collin Rhoads said. “That kind of took the wind out of our sails right from the get. It was a struggle to gain any momentum at the start.”
With a running clock in the second half, Tokay quarterback Branden Moreno found Isaac Delgado for a 35-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter for the Tigers’ lone score of the night.
“Yeah, they didn’t give up. It’s easy when you go down 40 points to just pack it in and tap yourself out,” Rhoads said. “But the kids wanted to finish the game, and we scored late in the game. We made some really good plays on the drive.”
Tokay (4-2, 0-1 TCAL) will host West (1-5, 0-1 TCAL) next Friday.
The Galt schools both lost against undefeated teams, with Galt shut out 41-0 at the hands of Union Mine, and Liberty Ranch dropping a 33-17 game to Rosemont.