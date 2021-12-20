The Lodi High girls soccer team scored an 8-0 victory over McNair on Monday, with two goals from Farrah Bender.
Another six players scored one each: Jo Pitto off a Sam Rodriguez assist, Rodriguez off a Madison Howell assist, Howell and Isabella Hawley unassisted, Isabella Fuentes off a Claire Bramlett assist, and Sierra Maldonado off of a Hawley assist.
Lodi (3-2) hosts Cosumnes Oaks on Wednesday.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Elliot Christian 65, Stockton Christian 47
Andrew Gretsinger and Roman Castro scored 17 points each in Friday’s victory, with Gretsinger grabbing 20 rebounds to make it a double-double. Peyton Yarbrough also had a double-double, with 16 points and 10 boards.
Dillon Ehresman and Caleb Guerzo scored 6 points each, and Jeremy Nielsen had 3 points.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 72, Liberty Ranch 58
The Flames finished the Bear Creek Bruins JV Basketball Tournament with a win on Saturday, with 26 points from Nathan Morse and 12 from Connor Overbo. Caden Andes had 7 points, Seth Gritsch and Jake Bechtold had 6 each, Joey Dockery and Matt Shinn had 5 each, Blake Goen and Luke Leggitt had 2 each, and Noah Silvia had 1.
On Friday, Lodi dropped a 48-38 game against Bradshaw Christian, with 9 points from Dockery, 7 from Shinn, 6 from Leggitt, 4 from Morse, 3 from Andes, 2 each from Overbo, Preston Plath, Bechtold and Jordan Diaz, and 1 from Bryce Dosio.
Sierra 51, Tokay 36
Jayden Fakhouri led the Tigers with 11 points in Saturday’s victory, with 7 each from Zeeshaun Akbar and Lino Ruiz, 6 from Abdullah Munir, 3 from Josh Young and 2 from Zak Khan.
On Saturday, Tokay dropped a 55-50 loss to Lathrop, with 14 points from Brock Sell, 10 from Ruiz, 9 from Zeeshaun Akbar, 8 from Fakhouri, 5 from Hashir Khan, 2 from Kellen Fieori, and 1 each from Zak Khan and Munir.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 38, Liberty Ranch 24
Emmy Spaletta and Grace Culler each score 9 points in Monday’s victory, with 11 rebounds for Culler and 6 for Spaletta. Isabel Humphrey had 6 points and 8 boards, Elizabeth Kanemura had 4 points, Malia Urich had 4 points, and Sam Magana, Madison Broughton ahd Brooke Brereton had 2 points each.
Freshman girls
Lodi 32, Lincoln 22
The Flames won the Stagg Tournament with Saturday’s victory, with 12 points from tournament MVP Makenna Shultz, 7 from Isabel Humphrey, 5 from Brooke Brereton, and 4 each from Elizabeth Kanemura and Kylie Blum. Lodi is 6-1 this season.
On Friday, Lodi beat Mountain House in the semifinals, with 26 points from Shultz, 6 from Humphrey, and 4 each from Blum and Kanemura.
Freshman boys
Tokay 61, Lathrop 54, 2 OT
John Carlo Agbayano led the Tigers with 29 points in Monday’s double-overtime victory, along with 18 points and 10 rebounds from Maher Dhaliwal, and 10 points from Wil Hubbart. Tokay improved to 8-2.
On Saturday, Tokay beat Sierra 63-28, with 18 points from Jacob Ray, 16 points and 7 rebounds from Dhaliwal, and 9 points from Felix Millan.