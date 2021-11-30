Two Tokay High girls basketball players had two double-doubles in Monday’s 47-24 victory over Hiram Johnson High, with Paulina Barron scoring 14 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, and Michelle Vasquez scoring 10 and snagging 12 boards.
Kailey Cross added 7 points, Mia Chapman and Bella Nguyen had 4 points each, and four players had 2 each — Gaby Gonzalez, Martha Arenas, Yasmine Garcia and Baleria Ochoa.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Lodi 62, Bear Creek 53
Tony Rivera led the Flames with 15 points in Monday’s victory, along with 9 from Kevin Dondero, 6 each from Madden Luiz, Dylan Scott and Conner Davis, 5 each from Asher Schroeder and Steven Whiting, 4 each from Pierce Deandres and Adan Alvarez, and 2 from Brayden Stout.
Elliot 58, Delta Charter
The Eagles also had two players with double-doubles on Monday, with Andrew Gretsinger scoring 22 points and grabbing 22 rebounds, while Peyton Yarbrough had 17 points and 15 rebounds.
Roman Castro had 7 points, Jayden Caither had 6 points, and Caleb Guerzo, Dillon Ehresman and Jeremy Nielsen had 2 each for Elliot (4-1).
SOCCER
Varsity boys
Tokay 3, Weston Ranch 3
The Tigers recovered from a 3-0 halftime deficit for a tie in Monday’s season opener, with two goals from Leo Dominguez and the equalizer from Alan Garcia off a corner in the final minute. Assists came from Brian Dominguez, Jaime Garcia and Anthony Santoyo.
In goal, Eric Cahue tallied 11 saves.
On Tuesday, Tokay lost 2-1 to Sheldon in Elk Grove, with a goal from Juan Magana and 3 saves from Alejandro Parra. Tokay is 0-1-1 to start the season.
Junior varsity boys
Tokay 3, Weston Ranch 0
Jaime Orozco scored twice in Monday’s victory, Fortino Conteras had a goal and an assist, and Edgar Villanueva and Yohan Pineda had an assist each.
Goalkeeper Nicholas Avalos had 6 saves.
On Tuesday, Tokay lost 2-1 to Sheldon, with a goal from Alexander Trejo and 5 saves from Nicholas Avalos. Tokay’s JV squad is 2-1.