The Lodi High softball team got a bit of revenge against cross-town rival Tokay on Tuesday, winning 5-1 at Arnaiz Stadium.
In the two teams’ first meeting on April 6, Tokay won 2-1.
Kennedi Brooks pitched a complete game two-hitter for Lodi, striking out seven batters while allowing one run and a walk. Tokay’s Rachel Shannon also went a complete game, giving up nine hits and five runs (three earned) while striking out three.
At the plate for Lodi, Tealla Rivera went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, Ashlyn Jubrey went 3-for-4 with a run, Brooks and Kiki Mazza each doubled, Corinthia Rivera had a single and two RBIs, and Holly Reich singled.
For Tokay, Emma Misasi singled and scored, driven in by Bella Godinez with a single. Misasi added a pair of stolen bases.
Lodi (5-10, 4-5 in the Tri-City Athletic League) hosts St. Mary’s (9-5-3, 6-2) today, while Tokay (4-8, 2-7) plays at West (8-8, 1-7).
BASEBALL
Varsity: Galt 3, Liberty Ranch 2
The Warriors scored in the bottom of the seventh inning to seal a rivalry victory on Tuesday, closing the gap on the Hawks in the race for second place in the Sierra Valley Conference.
Aidan Hall pitched 6 2/3 innings for Galt, with three hits, three walks and five strikeouts, before Larry Perucca got the last out. For Liberty Ranch, Lucas Manning pitched a complete game, with nine strikeouts, six hits and three runs allowed.
At the plate for Galt, Mason Tassano knocked a pair of doubles with two RBIs, Hall had a double and two runs, and Perucca, Tyler Little and Tyler Watts each singled.
For Liberty Ranch, Manning and Vance Moe each had a double, while Hayden Johnson and Kade Lecompte singled.
Galt (8-6, 6-4 SVC) and Liberty Ranch (11-6, 7-4) will face off again today at Galt Community Park.
GOLF
Varsity boys: Lodi 189, Tracy 236
Two Lodi players went under par in Tuesday’s victory at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club.
Timur Alalin and A.J. Salvetti each shot 1-under 36, followed by Cedar Burns with a 37, and Jack Topham and Kaden Guthrie with 40 each.
Lodi improved to 9-0 in TCAL play.
