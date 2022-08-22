The Merv Brookins era opened with a victory on Friday in Galt, with Galt roaring back in the fourth quarter to defeat Franklin-Stockton 35-31.
Galt trailed 28-19 after three quarters before outscoring the Yellowjackets 16-3 in the final frame.
“It meant a lot, honestly,” said Brookins. “You’re taking over a program that has become content with losing and to give the young men of the program, the community, the school a win like that, to open up with a win like that is priceless.”
Galt quarterback Cole Erman had a day, completing 11 of 24 passes for 207 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 108 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Kayson Jones was his top target, catching five passes for 119 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jayden Gunter caught the other touchdown pass.
“Although we didn’t look like it, we rode the roller coaster very well,” Brookins said. “The biggest thing was not getting down on themselves and pointing the finger at each other. We rode the highs and lows a little more than I would have liked, but we found a way to overcome. We willed our way through a victory.”
Sophomore safety Elijah Gomez snagged an interception to set up the Warriors’ final drive, which ended in Erman’s rushing touchdown for the win.
The win was a good sign for a program that went 1-9 last year, and has been competitive without piecing together a winning season since 2005.
“It’s one of those things where there were remnants of being in that similar situation, and last year you would have saw a Galt team that ultimately would have folded,” Brookins said. “But part of one thing we do during our pregame and every day in practice with our 40s, before we start our last 40, we come together and clap it up, and say ‘How do we finish?’ and the response is ‘Strong!’. That was kind of that message in that fourth quarter.”
Galt will face Highlands (1-0) on Friday at Warrior Stadium. Highlands opened the season with a 63-0 shutout over Western Sierra Academy.
“Our offense has to expect them to come out and blitz, just like Franklin and Davis did, so we have to be ready for 1-on-1 matchups on the outside,” Brookins said. “The big deal for our O-line this week is communication, and, just like last week, expecting a good game. Whether it’s a dogfight or a shootout, we have to put ourselves in a position to win in the fourth game.”
Liberty Ranch earns shutout
The Hawks started the season with an exclamation point to start the second tenure for head coach Warren Schroeder, with a 53-0 shutout over Bret Harte.
Bret Harte didn’t field a team in 2021 due to low participation, so facing a playoff team from 2021 was a tall task.
Liberty Ranch’s offense did most of its damage on the ground, with running back Arthur Draeger carrying six times for 147 yards and five touchdowns, and quarterback Kymani Fenika carrying four times for 113 yards and a score.
Anthony Camarillo had one carry for an 11-yard touchdown, and Shaye Setter had a touchdown on two carries.
Fenika completed 3 of 4 passes for 99 yards.
Liberty Ranch will next face Natomas (1-0), a 40-21 winner over Esparto in its opener.
