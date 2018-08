Lodi Mile brings blazing times, community feel to Hutchins Lodi's Bryson Goehring (1080) leads coming out of the first turn during High School Boys race at the sixth-annual Lodi Mile on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Hutchins Street Square. Buy this photo

Lodi Mile brings blazing times, community feel to Hutchins Lodi's Colin Heinselman passes a wine barrel holding the winner's trophies on the first lap of the High School Boys race during the sixth-annual Lodi Mile on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Hutchins Street Square. Buy this photo

Lodi Mile brings blazing times, community feel to Hutchins Franklin High's Jason Holland-Morrison cruises to a victory in the High School Boys race during the sixth-annual Lodi Mile on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Hutchins Street Square. Buy this photo

Lodi Mile brings blazing times, community feel to Hutchins Lodi's Lucas Fonda (1084) holds off St. Mary's Spencer Loewen (1094) during the High School Boys race at the sixth-annual Lodi Mile on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Hutchins Street Square. Buy this photo

Lodi Mile brings blazing times, community feel to Hutchins Franklin's Humaid Ali pushes himself down the stretch of the High School Boys race during the sixth-annual Lodi Mile on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Hutchins Street Square. Buy this photo

Lodi Mile brings blazing times, community feel to Hutchins Lodi's Bryson Goehring (1080) holds off a group of runners in the High School Boys race during the sixth-annual Lodi Mile on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Hutchins Street Square. Buy this photo

Lodi Mile brings blazing times, community feel to Hutchins Franklin's Jason Holland-Morrison adds his signature to be engraved on the wine barrel after winning the High School Boys race at the sixth-annual Lodi Mile on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Hutchins Street Square. Buy this photo

Lodi Mile brings blazing times, community feel to Hutchins Kim Conley dispenses high fives during introductions prior to the Elite Women's race at the sixth-annual Lodi Mile on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Hutchins Street Square. Buy this photo

Lodi Mile brings blazing times, community feel to Hutchins Kim Conley (1119) and Stephanie Brown (1118) lead the pack at the halfway point of the Elite Women's race during the sixth-annual Lodi Mile on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Hutchins Street Square. Buy this photo