Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, is back with the triple-A squad as of April 24 after a brief promotion to the Major League squad. He scored two runs against Buffalo on Friday, then went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs on Sunday.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: San Jose Giants (Giants A)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, had a single against Stockton on Sunday.
Zach Phillips
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Acereros del Norte (Mexican League)
Phillips, a 32-year-old left-hander, pitched an inning or relief in Sunday’s 10-4 win over Durango, with two hits allowed and a hit batter, but no runs allowed.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a junior, finished tied for 41st at the Pac-12 Championship on April 24 at Eugene Country Club in Oregon, shooting a 76 on the final day to finish with an 11-over 295.
Zoe Offield
High school: Tokay
Sport: Golf
College: CSU-Monterey Bay
Offield, a freshman, secured a spot on the CCAA All-Tournament team with a four-place finish in the league tournament. She shot 2-over 73 on each day of the tournament for a 6-over 219 at Morgan Run in Rancho Santa Fe.
Paul Sackschewsky
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Archery
College: James Madison
Sachschewsky, a 2014 St. Mary’s graduate, won both the men’s bowhunter and mixed teams bowhunter categories in the East Regional Outdoor Collegiate Championships.
Mason Blansett
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Whittier
Blansett, a senior second baseman, had a single in a 13-3 loss to La Verne, then had a solo home run against La Verne in a 2-0 win the next day.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior outfielder, went 2-for-4 with an RBI in a 10-8 loss to Mississippi College, then had a single later in the series in a 6-4 win.
Jessica Hartwell
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Texas Tech
Hartwell, a senior infielder, had a single in a 3-2 loss to Oklahoma State, the first game of a three-game series. In the second game, a 8-7 loss, she had a three-run home run and finished with four RBIs, and finally in a 6-5 loss she had a solo home run.
Brittany Baroni
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: McPherson (Kan.)
Baroni, a junior pitcher, notched another win to her pitching record on Saturday, with one unearned run allowed on three hits in six innings of work against Oklahoma Wesleyan.
Abbie Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, had a single, an RBI and a run in an 8-6 win over Menlo College, then went 2-for-4 with two runs later in the day in a 7-2 loss. In a 6-5 win over Arizona Christian in the GSAC Tournament on Tuesday, she had a single and an RBI.
Lauren Garoutte
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Garoutte, a senior outfielder, went 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run in the first game against Menlo College, then had a sacrifice fly in the win over Arizona Christian.
Korina Krueg
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Krueg, a junior infielder, had a lively bat during a four-game series against Humboldt State, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run in a 5-4 win, 2-for-5 with a run in a 7-4 win, 2-for-4 with a double in a 3-2 loss, and 2-for-4 with a run in a 10-7 loss.
Jenna Schneider
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Hesston (Kan.)
Schneider, a sophomore infielder, was 2-for-4 with three walks, and RBI and a run in two wins over Friends University on April 23, then had a single, a walk and a run in an extra-innings victory over Johnson Community College to extend the team’s winning streak to 23 games.
Aliah Cisneros
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Cisneros, a freshman outfielder, went 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and three runs in the team’s regular-season finale, a 21-5 win over Santa Rosa.
Kayley Rocha
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Rocha, a freshman outfielder, was 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs against Santa Rosa. The 11th-seeded Hawks (21-15) will open the playoffs at No. 6 Monterey Peninsula (31-5) on Friday.
Mark Aubrey
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Aubrey, a sophomore catcher, had a single, a walk and an RBI in the Hawks’ regular-season finale on Friday. The Hawks open the NorCal playoffs at Feather River on Friday.
