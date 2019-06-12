Mitch Walding
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Lehigh Valley IronPigs (Phillies AAA)
Walding, a 26-year-old third baseman, had a solo home run, two walks and an extra run in Saturday’s 7-6 win over Buffalo, then went 3-for-4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs in a 5-1 win over Gwinnett.
Gio Brusa
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants AA)
Brusa, a 25-year-old first baseman, had a double and a run in a 4-3 win over Portland on June 6, and went 2-for-3 with a double (his fourth straight game with a double), two walks and a run in a 14-5 win over New Hampshire.
Zach Phillips
High school: Galt
Sport: Baseball
Professional: Acereros del Norte (Mexican League)
Phillips, a 32-year-old reliever, had four appearances in the past week, starting with a one-out appearance (a strikeout) in a 7-5 win over Dos Laredos on June 6. He then threw 1 1/3 innings in a 15-12 loss to Monterrey, with two runs on three hits allowed, then had scoreless relief innings (with two strikeouts each) in Saturday’s 7-4 win over Dos Laredos, and in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Dos Laredos.
Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We’d like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.