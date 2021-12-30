Conner Davis scored 15 points as the Lodi High boys basketball team beat Woodcreek 52-41 in the second round of the Coach Corn Classic in Yuba City on Wednesday.
Tony Rivera and Kevin Dondero added 12 points each, Matthew Schiess had 6, Asher Schroeder had 4 and Madden Luiz had 3.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 38, Turlock 24
Lodi won the Turlock Tournament and improved to 16-1 overall with Wednesday’s victory, with 12 points and 8 rebounds from Zoe Aitken, who was also the tournament MVP.
Isabel Humphrey added 12 points, Grace Culler had 8 points, and Kiah Aitken had 2 points and 13 boards. Humphrey and Culler were named to the all-tournament team.