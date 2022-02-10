The Lodi High girls basketball team scored a 65-23 victory over cross-town rival Tokay in Thursday’s regular-season finale.
Vivianna Fugazi led the Flames with 16 points while adding 7 rebounds and 6 steals. Reese Hohenthaner added 13 points, Angelina Fugazi had 9 points and 6 rebounds, Janie Schallberger had 6 points, Kaleigh Coberly scored 5 points, 5 boards and 5 steals, Ashley Cunningham and Zoe Aitken had 4 points each, Madison Kautz Johnson and Norah Mayer scored 3 points each, and Merry Ferro had 2 points.
Lodi finished the regular season 11-13, and 5-3 in the Tri-City Athletic League. Tokay finished 8-13, and 1-7.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Elliot Christian 79, Big Valley Christian 53
Four Eagles scored in double digits in Tuesday’s victory, with Peyton Yarbrough going for a double-double at 15 points and 11 assists.
Jeremy Nielsen led Elliot with 21 points, along with 16 from Roman Castro, 15 from Andrew Gretsinger, 6 from Dillon Ehresman, 5 from Caleb Guerzo and 1 from Jayden Gaither.
Lodi 62, Tracy 39
Tony Rivera led the Flames with 15 points in Wednesday’s victory, along with 10 from Dylan Scott, 9 each from Kevin Dondero and Madden Luiz, 8 from Steven Whiting, 3 each from Hayden Moreno, Adan Alvarez and Conner Davis, and 2 from Pierce Deandres.
St. Mary’s 70, Tokay 32
Quentin Thompson led the Tigers with 14 points in Wednesday’s loss, along with 5 from Isaiah Gee, 4 from Umar Rasool, 3 from Alex Pimienta, and 2 each from Brock Sell, Noah DeMars and Nick LeBlanc.
Junior varsity boys
Lodi 58, Tracy 52
Nathan Morse scored 14 points to lead the Flames in Wednesday’s victory, along with 12 each from Luke Leggitt and Matt Shinn, 8 from Jacob Bechtold, 6 from Conner Overbo, 4 from Cole Smalley and 2 from Bryce Dosio.
St. Mary’s 74, Tokay 52
Zeeshaun Akbar and Marcus Shoneff each scored 9 points to lead the Tigers in Wednesday’s loss, along with 8 from Jacob Ray, 6 each from Josh Young and Carlo Agbayani, 5 from Maeher Dhaliwal, and 3 each from Kellen Fiori, Abdullah Munir and Harpar Sandhu.