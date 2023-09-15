The Lodi High girls water polo team ran away with a 20-1 victory over Lincoln on Monday with the help of 9 saves from goalkeeper Kylie Richardson.
Madison Broughton led Lodi with 5 goals, Emily Engle and Laine Woodard scored 4 each, Harlan Woodard scored 3, and four players scored 1 each — Arshee Gill, Margaret Graham, Rebecca Tunquist and Moriah Schmierer.
Lodi is 2-0 in Tri-City Athletic League play, and will play in the Sierra Shootout this weekend, starting with a match against Vintage at 8:55 a.m. at Del Oro High in Loomis. The second game will be either at 11:40 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. against either Buhach Colony or Oak Ridge.
The Lodi boys beat Lincoln 15-7 to improve to 2-3 (1-1 TCAL).
Varsity: Tracy 7, Tokay 2
Tokay notched two victories in singles matches, with freshman Chloe Lowe winning 6-4, 6-3 over Sarah Syed at No. 3, and junior Inaya Khan winning 6-2, 7-5 over Riya Bhatia at No. 4.
“The girls all did really great tonight, and though we had a few tough losses tonight I am very proud of them,” said Tokay coach Lyric Cardiel via email. “We are going to continue working on technique and trying to meet our personal goals as this season progresses.”
The Flames also had two singles victories on Thursday, with Sydney Friesen winning 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 over Ela Gil at No. 1, and Hannah Larson winning 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 over Viola Lee at No. 4.
Varsity: St. Mary’s 3, Lodi 0
Grace Culler had 6 assists, 4 kills and 4 digs in Thursday’s 25-11, 25-9, 25-21 loss to the Rams, along with 4 kills and 2 digs from Jolie Leggitt, and 7 digs and 5 assists from Elizabeth Kanemura.
The Tigers opened TCAL play with a victory, beating the Wolf Pack 25-17, 25-22, 25-23 on Thursday. Mya Okoreeh led the Tigers with 7 kills and 12 digs, Emma Misasi had a pair of kills and 22 assists, Corey Smeenk had 4 kills and 2 blocks, and Maggie Burford tallied 2 kills and 6 aces.
Tokay is 6-9 overall, and 1-0 in the TCAL.
Payten Smith racked up 11 aces in Tokay’s 11-25, 25-20, 15-12 loss, along with 3 kills from Carilyn Petrossian and 2 kills from Emma Penix. Tokay’s JV squad is 3-2 overall, and 0-1 in the TCAL.
Freshmen: St. Mary’s 2, Lodi 0
Abbie Schweigerdt had 2 kills and 5 digs, and Kylie Kesterson ahd 2 kills and 3 digs as the Flames lost 25-4, 25-13 on Thursday.
Freshmen: Tokay 2, West 0
Klarissa Baez had 10 aces as the Tigers swept West’s freshman squad, along with 5 kills from Briann Garcia, 6 digs from Yari Vidauri and 8 assists from Adison King. Tokay is 2-3 overall, and 1-0 in TCAL play.
Varsity: Tokay 34, West 0
Aria Khan threw 5 touchdowns in Thursday’s victory, completing 21 of 31 passes for 280 yards. Three of those touchdowns went to Jayda Perez, who finished with 9 catches for 138 yards, and Christina Ochoa finished with 7 catches for 83 yards.
Andrea Ochoa Hernandez led the defense with 8 tackles, Maliah Gomez had 4, and Yeslene Varela had an interception as the Tigers won their sixth consecutive game.
Tokay (6-3-2, 6-2 TCAL) will play at Central Catholic next Thursday.
Varsity: Lodi 24, Central Catholic 6
The Flames kept pace atop the TCAL standings, where the Flames (10-2-1, 6-1) and St. Mary’s (7-3-2, 6-1) are tied for the league lead.
Giana Main went 1-under par as the Flames beat Lincoln on on their home course.
Main shot a 35 on the par-36 Brookside Country Club course, followed by ClarGrace Plath with an even-par 36. Allison Frank and Viviana Rojas each shot 38, Alison Ky shot a 42, and Jayda Van Steenberge shot a 46 as Lodi improved to 6-0 overall and 4-0 in the TCAL.
