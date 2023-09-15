The Lodi High girls water polo team ran away with a 20-1 victory over Lincoln on Monday with the help of 9 saves from goalkeeper Kylie Richardson.

Madison Broughton led Lodi with 5 goals, Emily Engle and Laine Woodard scored 4 each, Harlan Woodard scored 3, and four players scored 1 each — Arshee Gill, Margaret Graham, Rebecca Tunquist and Moriah Schmierer.

