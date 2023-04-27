The Lodi High boys volleyball team finished the regular season with a 3-1 victory over Tokay on Wednesday, sealing a TCAL co-championship with a 9-1 record.
Lodi (16-8) finished tied with St. Mary’s (20-12) atop the league standings after splitting their season series.
But the loss didn’t leave Tokay out the cold — the TCAL sends its top three teams to the playoffs, and Tokay (6-11, 5-5) finished third place in the league standings, ahead of West at 10-23, 4-6.
The Sac-Joaquin Section will release its volleyball postseason brackets today.
Varsity: St. Mary’s 9, Tokay 3
The Tigers’ losing streak reached six game with Wednesday’s loss, which dropped Tokay to 11-8 overall and 5-6 in TCAL play.
Tokay had six hits in the loss, with Brett Graddy leading the way on a 2-for-3 day with a double and two RBIs. Matthew Casillas added a double, while Zack Sanchez, Brock Sell and Cory Sugg each singled.
Tokay and St. Mary’s (18-5, 9-2 TCAL) will finish their series today at Billy Hebert Field.
The Flames suffered a second straight 2-0 shutout at the hands of the Bulldogs, this time with five hits scattered through the game.
Austin Meehleis, Joseph Focacci, Luke Leggitt, Gianni Brassesco and Vance Haskins each singled as Lodi dropped to 12-11 overall, and 7-4 in the TCAL. On the mound, Brent Godina started and went six innings with nine strikeouts, allowing two runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks.
Lodi and Tracy (12-8, 3-8 TCAL) face off in the final game of their series today in Tracy.
