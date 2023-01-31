The Sac-Joaquin Section announced on Sunday that former commissioner Pete Saco, who taught and coached at Lodi and Tokay for nearly two decades, has passed away at 70 after a long fight with cancer.
Saco was the third commissioner in the section’s history, following James Cave, who led the section from 1942 to ’68, and Clark Coover, who led from ’68 to ’93.
According to Ron Nocetti, the executive director of the California Interscholastic Federation, Saco operated under a principal he learned early in life from his father: “make sure you always do what is right, not what is popular.”
“There’s a lot of lessons, and something that’s one of the biggest challenges is to live up to the people who came before me like Pete Saco,” Nocetti said. “This is what high school sports is about, and we need to protect that.”
Saco served as the section’s commissioner from 1993 until his retirement in 2014. After he stepped away, current commissioner Mike Garrison took over.
“I’ve been part of CIF since 2009, and the people you meet and deal with, there’s people who definitely enjoy what they do,” said current Sac-Joaquin Section assistant commissioner Will DeBoard. “I can tell you without a doubt that nobody loved this as much as he did. He really enjoyed doing what he did.”
During his time as commissioner, Saco started the Dale Lackey Scholarship, the Women in Sports Leadership Conference, and the Sac-Joaquin Section Hall of Fame. He was also instrumental in the creation of the CIF State Football Bowl system, which began play in 2006.
“He spent a lot of time on that with Marie Ishida,” Nocetti said. “I think Pete was definitely one of the leaders among the 10 section commissioners, and was instrumental in getting buy-in to gather support.”
His reputation as a stickler when it came to transfers and rules as commissioner didn’t always make him friends.
“I have been called the devil twice,” Saco said during his retirement announcement in 2013. “I’ve also been called other profane names and that’s OK. I will miss that anxiety each morning of ‘what’s next.’”
That willingness to make tough calls was part of what made people like DeBoard and Nocetti look up to Saco.
“I think he just always put the student-athlete first,” Nocetti said. “That doesn’t mean there weren’t times he told people they couldn’t play. I don’t think people always saw the anguish involved and the thought that went into it, and was there another way, because that wasn’t his favorite part of the job.”
But where Nocetti saw Saco shine was when the hardest decisions had to be made.
“I think he let his staff do their jobs, and had an incredible group working with him,” Nocetti said. “No one enjoys having to work in situations of conflict, but when things seemed to be at their worst, he thrived on finding solutions.”
DeBoard and Saco first crossed paths when DeBoard was a sports reporter for the Modesto Bee.
“We would always go back and forth on that kind of thing. Who knew several years later he would end up being my boss?” DeBoard said. “When he was hired there, the section had about 115 schools, and when he retired, we were at 193. Just an incredible amount of growth, and knowing first hand how much work it takes adding one or two schools, I can’t imagine how much of a grind it must have been back then.”
Like Nocetti, DeBoard observed and tried to absorb Saco’s philosophy on doing what is right, not popular.
“Working in a section office is tough, but doubly tough when you are a commissioner of a section in California,” DeBoard said. “Yes, we handle playoffs, but we also deal with transfers and eligibility, and realignment. We enforce the rules, and that means not always calling a school to say you did this correctly. In a position where people will be not inclined to like you, I think people respected the job he did. He headed things off by being honest and direct with people.”
Pete and his wife Barbara retired to Lincoln Hills, northeast of Sacramento, when he stepped down. But he stayed active with the state office as a tournament director for state basketball championships, state golf championships, and state football championships when they were at Sacramento State.
“When Pete decided to retire, the one promise I made to his wife Barbara is I wold keep him busy and out of the house a few days each week,” Nocetti said. “...I would be remiss not to mention Barbara. They did everything together, and I want to make sure that the entire Saco family knows that they will always be part of the CIF family, and she has a lot of people that will be looking out for her.”
Saco grew up in San Francisco and attended El Camino High School, competing in baseball and golf. After graduating, he attended Skyline Junior College and Cal State Hayward, where he graduated with a degree in 1974.
He began teaching at Tokay High, where he started off coaching frosh-soph basketball. From 1979 to ’86, he coached the Lodi High boys varsity team, and followed that with two years coaching the Flames’ girls basketball team. He was Lodi’s athletic director from 1982 to ’93, and also served as a vice principal at the school.
Erin Aitken, the former Lodi High athletic director who is currently Lodi Unified’s coordinator of special education, was a student at Lodi High when Saco was the athletic director and vice principal. Her brother played for Saco, and her sister was Saco’s teacher assistant.
“When I was a freshman in high school, that’s when he became athletic director and vice principal. I never had him as a coach, but I had a relationship with him through my family,” Aitken said. “When I started coaching, I got back in touch wit him, and he’s the one who pushed me to pursue the athletic director and assistant principal jobs.
“He had a significant impact on my professional direction. It’s one of those things where you’re not quite sure of your path, and other people see things in you that you don’t.”
With the section office based in Lodi, a central location for the organization that covers schools from Merced to Marysville, Saco told the News-Sentinel that he developed a relationship with Coover because Coover would ask him often to use Lodi’s cafeteria for meetings.
Coover tapped Saco to be on the section’s board to managers, and Saco took over as the section commissioner when Coover retired.
Nocetti said Saco had a big impact on his career when he was athletic director at Jesuit High in Sacramento.
“Pete is the one who introduced me to the CIF when I was a high school athletic director, back in the early days. He brought me to a state federated council meeting to show me what it was all about,” Nocetti said. “I wouldn’t be where I am today if it weren’t for him. And he did that with so many people. Anyone that ever expressed interest in high school sports. Didn’t matter who you were, what position, he had time to talk to you.”
Aitken admired Saco’s consistency as the section commissioner.
“Not everybody always got to see the fun part of Pete, but it was always there,” Aitken said. “You always knew where you stood, and he did the right thing. I think those who had their faults with him and his decisions, it was because they probably weren’t following the rules in the first place. He was a very transparent person. If the didn’t agree with you, he’d give explanations for why.”
Aitken was emotional speaking Monday about the man she called her biggest mentor, saying he always pushed her to pursue bigger roles.
“He’s the one that encouraged me to continue that path of professional development and educational leadership and to go for those leadership roles, which was pretty awesome, especially being a female,” Aitken said. “He really encouraged it, which you don’t always get all the time.”
John Williams is another that worked very closely with Saco, as his assistant commissioner from 2001 until Saco’s retirement, which preceded Williams’ own retirement by a year. Up until a few months ago, Williams was part of Saco’s weekly golf game in Lincoln Hills, with a bunch of new buddies.
“First of all, when they made Pete they threw away the key. He was one of a kind,” Williams said. “If Pete walks in the room, he’s the center of attention, telling stories, he’s gregarious. Working for Pete for all that time, it was simply fun all the time. He enjoyed the job. Enjoyed working, the interactions, he enjoyed every bit of it. Not that you didn’t work hard. But it was always fun.
“It was the best experience of my life, working for Pete. And being his friend.”
