With little acclaim and lots of blame, Lodi's Pete Saco is back for more
Lodi's Pete Saco is in his 13th year as Sac-Joaquin Section commissioner. (Ryan Harris/News-Sentinel)

The Sac-Joaquin Section announced on Sunday that former commissioner Pete Saco, who taught and coached at Lodi and Tokay for nearly two decades, has passed away at 70 after a long fight with cancer.

Saco was the third commissioner in the section’s history, following James Cave, who led the section from 1942 to ’68, and Clark Coover, who led from ’68 to ’93.