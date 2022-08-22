As is custom for the Sac-Joaquin Section, officials invited media members to a presentation on Thursday to go over various new happenings in the section.
Assistant commissioner Will DeBoard, a former Modesto Bee writer, did most of the talking. He covered everything from playoff venues to rule changes to realignment.
“It’s been a weird three or four years where things didn’t happen and then they did happen all at once, and then we went through a year where most things happened, which was kind of nice,” DeBoard said. “But we don’t anticipate issues this year, knock on wood.”
Realignment
The 2022-23 school year is a realignment study year, to decide any league changes to go into effect for the 2024-25 school year.
“Because we postponed realignment, it has been six years since our schools have changed leagues, and there are quite a few schools that are anxious to leave their league. Normally this is a four-year cycle,” DeBoard said. “We postponed it because these are meetings that are public, and we didn’t want to do that on Zoom. It’s bedlam enough in those meetings, and having them on Zoom just wouldn’t have been feasible.”
The first meeting is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2023 at The Reserve at Spanos Park in Stockton, during which the section’s realignment committee will present its proposal. That will be followed by meetings on Feb. 7, Feb. 28, March 7 and March 21 for schools and leagues to haggle and plead their cases in what DeBoard described as “semi-raucous affairs at times.”
On March 27, schools will vote on the final changes, for the section board of managers to approve.
Foundation games
The section hosts its series of Foundation games on Monday, during which volleyball teams can play a full scrimmage against another team that does not count against their contact total.
“Everybody gets 28 volleyball matches to play. This doesn’t count as one of their 28, and half of the gate goes to our scholarship fund,” DeBoard said. “We also have Foundation boys and girls basketball on Nov. 28, and we have Foundation for boys volleyball in March.”
On Monday, Lodi will host Bear Creek, and Tokay will host Linden. Both matches start at 7 p.m.
Postseason venues
New for this school year, the section water polo playoffs will not come to Tokay. Instead, they will be played at home sites up until the championship, which is at Roseville Aquatic Center.
DeBoard also said there was the potential for a conflict with the Golden 1 Center when it comes to the section championship basketball games.
“We’re still trying to lock that in. As far as other sites, that is still up in the air,” DeBoard said. “If we are not at Golden 1 Center this year, it will be interesting to find out where we go. The nicer places there are UC Davis and UOP (University of the Pacific), but they’re still playing basketball. You have Stockton Arena, home of the Stockton Kings, that’s a possibility, but we’re still talking with the Golden 1 Center.”
Other notes
— Sutter and Wheatland high schools have joined the section from the North Section, joining the Pioneer Valley League.
— The section has a Top Nine bylaw, where the top nine leagues by winning percentage receive a fourth playoff team in certain sports. Those relevant to the area for this school year are the TCAL in girls volleyball, girls soccer and softball, the SVC in boys soccer and baseball, and the CCAA in girls volleyball and softball.
— There are three new bylaws in the section:
503.9: an air quality index bylaw that says outdoor contests cannot be played in the Air Quality Index is 151 or above.
2600.1.a: In soccer, double yellows (an ejection) will not count toward the bylaw that ejections mean an automatic suspension for the next game, with three to six games for the second offense. Now it is considered the same as fouling out in basketball.
CIF State bylaw 210.C: While physical assault against a game official means a career ban for any player. The new bylaw means the same for any spectator that comes assaults a game official, a permanent ban from attending interscholastic athletic events.
