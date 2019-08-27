The Elliot Christian girls volleyball team opened the season with a victory on Tuesday, taking down Victory Christian out of Carmichael in straight sets.
Eva Van Groningen had five aces, two kills and a block to help the Eagles to a 25-14, 25-22, 25-18 win, with Bailey Maynard adding five aces and a dig, and Kennedy Hendrickson four assists and a dig.
Elliot (1-0) is off until a two-game homestand next week, taking on Victory Christian again on Sept. 4 and Brookside Christian on Sept. 5.
GOLF
Varsity
Lodi 232, Rocklin 240
Amelia Garibaldi was the low scorer in the Flames’ season opener on Tuesday, with an even-par 37 at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club’s Lake Course.
Desiree Vasquez added a 39, Delaney Vasquez shot a 46, Reese Koenig shot a 54, and Meagan Ky and Kerrie Nickle each shot 56s.
Lodi is back in action against Bear Creek at Woodbridge on Thursday.