The Lodi High boys basketball team fell to Modesto Christian 71-42 in a Tri-City Athletic League game at The Inferno on Wednesday.
Andreas Pappas had 8 points for Lodi. Stephanos Pappas and Nathan Shoup each had 6 points, Stephano Casciaro 5, Jason Berry and Isaac Bishop each had 4, Ethan Bronson 3, Vinny Montgomery, Hayden Hildenbrand and Trevor Jackson each had 2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Galt 60, Union Mine 52
Raina Saldivar was one of three Galt players who scored in double figures in Tuesday’s Sierra Valley Conference game in El Dorado, with 25 points in helping beating the defending conference champions.
Haley Sanchez had 13 points and Brooklyn Beck 11 for Galt (4-4 in the SVC, 16-9), which is one game behind rival Liberty Ranch (5-3 in the SVC, 11-12) in third place. The top three schools in the SVC advance to the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs.
Kaya Weaver had 7 points for Galt, and Casi Gonzalez and Karina Aguilar each had 2 points. Gonzalez had 6 rebounds. Galt also had 24 rebounds.